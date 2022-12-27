K-pop documentary, Fill In The Blank, starring The Boyz Q, ATEEZ Wooyoung, LESSERAFIM Kim Chaewon, and Oh My Girl Hyojung: All you need to know

On December 27, 2022, WATCH released the trailer for their upcoming K-pop idol documentary, Fill In The Blank. The documentary stars four K-pop idols from the fourth generation namely, The Boyz Q, ATEEZ Wooyoung, LESSERAFIM Kim Chaewon, and Oh My Girl Hyojung. Fill In The Blank is said to be an experimental documentary where the four K-pop idols embark on a reflective journey.

The documentary, which releases on January 3, 2022, at 12 am KST, is said to reveal the lives of the four idols off-camera as they open up about what it's like to be a young K-pop idol in the industry.

WATCHA releases trailer for Fill In The Blank, the K-pop idol documentary

From the trailer dropped by WATCHA on their YouTube channel, it is evident that the documentary is not just a reveal of the hardships and struggles of the four K-pop idols off-camera. Instead, it also takes a deeper dive into the lives of these idols and the perspective they have of themselves.

Here's what the description of the trailer, titled "The Journey of the 4 K-pop idols to the Last Place", puts forth about the documentary, Fill In the Blank:

"Not as an idol on stage, the times when I looked back for myself. Would you like to listen to their stories that are scary, serious but sometimes comforting and uplifting? Please come to Fill In The Blank, premiering on Tuesday, January 3rd at 00:00."

It further states:

"This program was produced with the support of the Broadcasting and Communications Fund of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Information and Communications."

The documentary consists of a total of four episodes, with each episode concentrating on a K-pop idol and running for about 43 minutes and 45 seconds. The first episode will feature ATEEZ Woyoung, who will be followed by LESSERAFIM Kim Chaewon appearing in the second episode. The third and fourth episodes will have The Boyz Q and Oh My Girl Hyojung respectively.

CHAEWON CENTRAL @CHAEWONCENTRAL



The documentary, 'Fill in the next blank' will consist of a total of 4 episodes, and will be released sequentially every Tuesday after the first release on January 3, 2023 (Tuesday)



#KIMCHAEWON #김채원 #チェウォン

#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 @le_sserafim [INFO] 221223The documentary, 'Fill in the next blank' will consist of a total of 4 episodes, and will be released sequentially every Tuesday after the first release on January 3, 2023 (Tuesday) [INFO] 221223The documentary, 'Fill in the next blank' will consist of a total of 4 episodes, and will be released sequentially every Tuesday after the first release on January 3, 2023 (Tuesday)#KIMCHAEWON #김채원 #チェウォン#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 @le_sserafim https://t.co/vA08yKU585

The trailer also revealed a part of the experiment that the four K-pop idols will be undertaking. The experiment revolves around the idea that modern, highly-materialized life, in any case, can be explained by nine objects. In the documentary, the four idols will try to reflect on what these nine objects are in their lives.

The documentary can also be expected to showcase how the young idols carry the burden of being in the spotlight at all times.

It also hints that the four idols Q, Wooyoung, Kim Chaewon, and Hyojung, will dive into a journey of determining their self-identity in order to grasp at a clearer idea of who they are as a person, a journey that is otherwise hard to navigate while being a popular persona.

What makes Fill In The Blank a particularly unique and intriguing documentary is that all the participants come from groups that are remarkably different from one another. When four idols who aren't even under the same company and lead completely different lives come together to reflect on who they are, it's very likely to result in an intriguing watch.

🖇📁 @theboyzfolder Changmin's poster for his upcoming documentary called "Fill In The Next Blank".



"it was a very painful 25-year old for me" -Q



🗓️: Fill In The Next Blank

January 3rd 2023 Changmin's poster for his upcoming documentary called "Fill In The Next Blank". "it was a very painful 25-year old for me" -Q 🗓️: Fill In The Next Blank January 3rd 2023 https://t.co/rCy0JyGtab

Most K-pop documentaries usually revolve around separate K-pop groups, exposing how they engage with each other as a team, and showcasing how they overcome their highs and lows together.

Given that it's rare to see individual members appearing on variety shows and interviews without their group, the production of an entire documentary of four different idols from separate K-pop groups has excited fans.

With 2023 being just around the corner, the K-pop fandom already has a bag full of content to look forward to, and the upcoming documentary, Fill In The Blank, is definitely at the top of their list.

Poll : 0 votes