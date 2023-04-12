“Defamation is a real crime”: BLACKPINK’s Rosé fans defend the singer after photo with actor Kang Dong-won goes viral 

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is embroiled in dating rumors with veteran Korean actor Kang Dong-won after a picture of them went viral on social media.

On April 11, Riccardo Tisci, the former chief creative officer of Burberry, shared pictures of what looks like a group dinner party in a splendid mansion owned by fashion designer and entrepreneur Eva Chow.

In one of the pictures, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and actor Kang Dong Won are seated side by side, posing for the camera, clicking them from a high angle.

sidra @hoeforjm13 they’re so problematic Rose from blackpink doing drugsthey’re so problematic Rose from blackpink doing drugs😭😭 they’re so problematic https://t.co/QzJQz606iB

The photo led to unexpected dating rumors between BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Kang Dong-won. There were also rumors that the attendees were involved in substance abuse.

Unsurprisingly, BLACKPINK’s Rosé fans took to social media to defend the singer against unfair dating accusations and substance abuse rumors.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Kang Dang-won accused of indulging in substance abuse at a dinner party

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Kang Dang-won, and other attendees were allegedly indulging in some kind of substance abuse at the dinner party. However, this cannot be verified as the picture quality available on social media platforms is blurred.

Riccardo Tisci has since deleted the image from his Instagram. However, the pictures have now gone viral on social media and have caused a stir online.

However, BLINKs have taken to social media to defend the singer against dating rumors and substance abuse allegations.

Untitled @NewUser0104 @pannchoa Rose is an adult she can do whatever she wants! @pannchoa Rose is an adult she can do whatever she wants!

agus ☾ @lalisatorta @ygent_official @ygofficialblink @ygentusa We ask you to take legal action against the online defamation that ROSÉ is going through right now. Drugs are serious issues and cannot be ignored,especially after your statement about the protection of your artists. .@ygent_official @ygofficialblink @ygentusa We ask you to take legal action against the online defamation that ROSÉ is going through right now. Drugs are serious issues and cannot be ignored,especially after your statement about the protection of your artists. https://t.co/BNbZTqCEMX

Kang Dang-won was under YG Entertainment for seven years before parting ways to set up his own one-man agency. He exited YG Entertainment in December 2022 and fans believe he must have been acquainted with BLACKPINK’s Rosé from his YG Entertainment days.

This isn’t the first time BLACKPINK’s Rosé has been embroiled in public dating rumors. Last December, the BLACKPINK singer was linked with Spotify's Head of Music Strategy, Jeremy Erlich.

The alleged couple were spotted sitting together at Dua Lipa's concert last year, followed by more public appearances together, sparking speculation of their alleged romantic relationship.

However, neither YG Entertainment nor BLACKPINK member Rosé issued any clarification about the dating rumors, which eventually died a natural death.

Rosé dishes on Coachella and how it fuels their musical ambition

🖤✨ @jenniesrenes



“I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as BLACKPINK—to be motivated, to dream on & dream big. We never expected anything as big as being the headliner. We’ll be bringing something fun to the table.” #ROSÉ on #BLACKPINK headlining Coachella:“I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as BLACKPINK—to be motivated, to dream on & dream big. We never expected anything as big as being the headliner. We’ll be bringing something fun to the table.” #ROSÉ on #BLACKPINK headlining Coachella:“I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as BLACKPINK—to be motivated, to dream on & dream big. We never expected anything as big as being the headliner. We’ll be bringing something fun to the table.” https://t.co/rPjNEGLUH7

In an interview with Billboard, BLACKPINK members dished on Coachella and their excitement as one of the three headliners for the iconic music festival this year. In 2019, the girl group made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the iconic music festival and now, four years later, the Pink Venom singers have been chosen as headliners alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean.

They will also be the main musical act for day two of both festival weekends on Saturday, April 15 and 22.

BLACKPINK’s second youngest member described the experience as surreal and that she is still coming to terms with it. However, she also revealed that the opportunity to headline Coachella has fuelled the quartet’s musical ambitions to dream big.

“I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as BLACKPINK—to be motivated, to dream on and dream big.”

She also added that she understands it’s a huge honor and responsibility and they want to do their best to live up to it.

At the time of writing the article, neither YG Entertainment nor Kang Dong-won had clarified the dating or substance abuse rumors.

Poll : 0 votes