What is BLACKPINK member Rose's skincare routine?

Rose's skincare routine used to be pretty simple until she discovered her skin was suffering, as she discusses in her Vogue France video, where she is seen getting ready for the 2022 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week.

She mentions how she didn't cleanse her face on the days she didn't wear makeup. However, it resulted in her skin becoming rough, prompting her to take her skincare more seriously.

The BLACKPINK lead dancer maintains her skin at its best by using a range of products. Here are the products she swears by.

Sulwhasoo is more than just a product in Rose's skincare routine

1) Oil cleanser

Rose's skincare routine incorporates an oil cleanser. As she stated in the Vogue video, she didn't bother cleaning her face thoroughly on the days she didn't wear makeup. After noticing her skin becoming rough, she started using the same cleansing routine every single day, even on her makeup-free days.

An oil cleanser is great for removing your makeup without being rough on your skin. It melts it all away and is the best way to remove waterproof products. When using an oil cleanser, make sure to apply it to dry skin and massage it in.

For the best results, add some water to emulsify the product and then wash it off.

2) Senka Speedy Perfect Whip

Everybody loves a good foam cleanser. Rose's skincare routine includes the Senka Speedy Perfect Whip. The product forms a rich lather with tiny bubbles for deep cleansing. Foam cleansers are known to deeply cleanse the skin because of the minuscule bubbles.

The fine bubbles allow the cleanser to penetrate your pores. This will help remove excess sebum and any leftover makeup from the skin. It has hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and amino acids to not strip the skin of its natural oils, helping detoxify the skin without drying it out.

3) IOPE Plant Stem Cell Emulsion Skin Perfection

IOPE Plant Stem Cell Emulsion Skin Perfection has a gel-like consistency and works great as a toner. Rose's skincare routine incorporates this emulsion instead of a toner. The product has a lightweight formula that quickly absorbs into the skin.

The best part about it is that it doesn't leave behind a greasy feeling, making it perfect to wear under makeup.

The emulsion has a highly hydrating formula and is infused with plant stem cell extract for anti-aging. It brightens and smoothens the skin while helping with the appearance of fine lines. It also helps prevent signs of premature aging, so it is a great product for people who are starting their anti-aging regimes.

4) Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Sulwhasoo has a huge fan following in Korea and many young adults have grown up seeing their parents using products from this brand. Rose is no different, as in her video with Sulwhasoo, the Pink Venom singer talks about seeing her mother use the product during her childhood and dreaming of using the same when she grows up.

Thus, it is no surprise to find this serum to be a crucial part of Rose's skincare routine. The product is a boosting serum with JAUM Activator, Sulwhasoo's proprietary herbal blend.

It deeply nourishes the skin and helps with the skin's natural moisture barrier. It also has anti-aging benefits and helps fight visible signs of aging.

5) Moisturizer

When one uses hydrating products like emulsions and serums, locking them all in using a moisturizer is vital to reap their benefits. Rose's skincare routine thus incorporates a moisturizer to allow the prior products to work their magic.

Choosing the right moisturizer is key to a good skincare regime, so keep your skin type and weather in mind before picking one.

People with dry to normal skin types can go for a heavier creamy formula. Individuals with oily or dehydrated skin should go for water-based moisturizers to provide hydration without looking too greasy.

6) Body lotion

Rose's skincare routine does not end at her collarbone, as she uses lotion for her body. Many tend to forget to care for their body as they do with their facial skin. A good skincare routine includes taking proper care of the skin on your body as well.

A body lotion is great for almost all weather conditions, as it is hydrating and doesn't leave an occlusive layer on top of your skin. However, for drier climates, one can switch to body cream or body butter as a lotion might not suffice. You can also layer body butter on top of the lotion for soft and smooth skin.

7) Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable part of Rose's skincare routine. K-Beauty lays a lot of emphasis on sun protection as UV rays can be highly damaging to the skin. It can lead to sensitized skin and sunspots in the long term. Keeping sunscreen handy and reapplying it regularly keeps one well-protected from the harsh rays.

Sunscreens are available in different formulas, so you can go for mattifying sunscreen if you have oily skin or sunscreen cream if you have dry skin. You can also go for a sun stick for quick and easy reapplications throughout the day.

Poll : 0 votes