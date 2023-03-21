5 viral Tiktok makeup hacks that are a rage now

From underpainting to the foundation challenge, we love good makeup hacks that can make the application easier. Learning how to apply makeup is a trial-and-error process. But thank god for the makeup hacks that make the process easier.

When it comes to makeup, eye and lip makeup are probably the hardest to perfect. Wonky eyeliner and not knowing how to line your lips to replicate your favorite beauty influencers' look is a common struggle.

Fret not, because below are a few makeup hacks that have gone viral on TikTok and are proven to work like magic.

From eye makeup to the lips: Viral makeup hacks on TikTok

1) Eyeliner hack

Eyeliner is something that most people struggle with. Even the experts have days when the eyeliner just does not cooperate. Sometimes the eyeliner is too thick, and other times the lines are not at the right angle.

But this makeup hack makes it easier than ever. Simply draw a circle in the outer corner of your eye and fill it in. Alternatively, you can draw a circle on your finger. Make sure the circle is of the thickness you want your eyeliner to be.

Use your finger to spread the eyeliner from the outer corner of your eye to the tip of your brow. This method gives you the perfect wing and you can use it as a guide to fill the rest of the eyeliner in.

2) Butterfly lips hack

Everybody loves glittery lip gloss. This makeup hack can be used to create custom shades of your own. What makes this hack different from other lip gloss hacks is that you can add butterfly glitter to the lip gloss.

For this makeup hack, you have to use the clear lip gloss and glitter of your choice. For the butterfly lips, you will need some butterfly glitter as well. Dip the lip gloss wand in the glitter and mix thoroughly.

The end result is a gorgeous lip gloss shade. While applying, you might need to manually place the butterflies where you desire. If not placed manually, the butterflies might end up in clusters in certain sections, ruining the look.

3) W blush hack

The W blush application method is one of the easiest ways one could apply blush. The viral makeup hack gives a healthy flush to all the right places, taking any makeup look up a notch.

The technique is quite easy to follow. Apply cream or liquid blush in the shape of W, covering your temples, cheeks, and nose. A creamy blush is the best product for this hack, as it will be easy to blend after the application.

Make sure that you use a blendable formula for this application method. You can use a brush or makeup sponge to blend it out. The end result is rosy cheeks and nose, giving the illusion of a natural flush.

4) Eye shadow hack

Beauty influencers keep coming up with new ways to make eye shadow applications easier. This makeup hack will give your eye makeup a snatched look.

All you need is your eye shadow palette and an eyelash curler. First, place the open curler against your eyelids and fill it in with a dark eye shadow shade which will act as your liner. For a crisp cut crease, close the curler and place it against your lid. (Tip: The rounded edge of the curler is the best guide for the cut crease.)

You can also use the eyelash curler handle to create a cat-eye look. Simply use the handle to create a sharp line from the outer corner of your eye to the tip of your eyebrow.

5) Inner lining hack

We have all heard about lip lining. Usually, overlining is the way to go if you want bigger lips. However, the inner lining method gives you plump lips. The viral makeup hack gives the illusion of the lips creating a shadow in the center, resulting in your lips looking plumper than they originally were.

You start by lining your lips as you usually would. Then use the same lip liner in the inner corners of your lips. Make sure to keep the inner lining to the center of your lips.

For the best results, use a lip liner that is darker than your lip color and a lipstick that is lighter than the lip liner. Apply the lipstick as such so that it doesn't smudge away the lip liner.

