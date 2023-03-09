What is the viral K-beauty makeup spatula trend and how to use the tool to achieve a flawless base?

Korean celebrities can often be seen sporting dewy makeup looks, which has been the envy of all. The secret to that is out, and it is the use of makeup spatulas.

This makeup application trend is the way to go if you want glass-like skin. It has gone viral all over Tiktok and Instagram, and many beauty influencers have given it a try, only to sing its praises.

Initially used by South Korean makeup artists, the makeup spatula trend soon caught on because of the smooth, natural finish this method provides. It also ensures that users have a very thin layer of foundation on their skin, avoiding cakiness and the heavy feeling that a thick layer of foundation tends to have.

What exactly is a Makeup Spatula?

Makeup Spatula has been used in the makeup industry for quite some time. It was primarily used by makeup artists before the trend went viral, and has been a tool they keep handy in their makeup kits. These tools are often seen used by special effects artists while creating magic.

Spatulas are great for mixing and blending shades. Makeup artists often pair the spatulas with a makeup palette, using them together to blend different foundation shades to best match their client's skin tone.

The spatulas are also more hygienic than other mixing and blending methods. This is something makeup artists need to keep in mind as they have multiple clients.

South Korean makeup artists took it up a notch and started using spatulas to distribute the foundation evenly on their clients' skin. It allows them to use the smallest amount of foundation and have the makeup look as natural as possible. The end result is a sheer, barely there layer of foundation that gives users glass-like skin.

How to apply foundation using a makeup spatula?

The key to starting it right is using a liquid foundation. Spreadability is key for this makeup application method to work. Users can start out by getting a pump of their favorite liquid foundation, either on a makeup palette or the back of their hand.

The next step is where users need to be mindful. Apply the foundation to the edge of the spatula instead of the flat side of it. Makeup artists usually use the flat side for mixing and blending. However, for the K-beauty makeup spatula trend, users will need to use the edge of it.

Like all makeup application methods, practice makes you perfect. It will take a few tries before users nail the sheer layer of foundation. Once they have the hang of it, this is a really great option for everyday makeup, as it is quicker than trying to blend out a thick layer of foundation. It is perfect for the 'your skin but better' look.

Users need to make sure to be light-handed while applying foundation using a spatula, especially when they are trying to add a second layer for more coverage. Adding too much pressure can result in scraping off the initial layer of the foundation. Controlling the pressure gets easier with practice, so there is nothing to be too concerned about.

Users will need a brush or sponge to blend out the foundation after they have applied it using a spatula. A damp sponge is better as it maintains a sheer, even layer. The sponge keeps users looking fresh and dewy.

It is best to reserve this application method for base makeup only, specifically foundation. Users might be able to apply other liquid products, but this method does not provide preciseness, which is key for products like concealer, blush, and contour.

Products one will need for the makeup spatula trend

The tool that went viral with this makeup application trend was the Picasso Makeup Spatula. The stainless steel spatula soon became a fan favorite after the trend blew up on Tiktok and Instagram.

Beauty influencers tried possible alternatives, like a butter knife. However, everyone seem to agree that a makeup spatula is the way to go if one wants to replicate the glass-like skin look.

Liquid foundation

Users might prefer other foundations over liquid foundation. However, it is best to use a liquid foundation when playing around with this trend. Other formulations don't have the spreadability that liquid foundation does. Users can go for a skin tint or BB/CC cream, as they have a similar consistency to liquid foundations.

Sponge or brush for blending

Once users have applied the foundation using the makeup spatula, they will need a makeup brush, cushion or sponge to blend it all out. Spritz a little face mist before you start blending to maintain the dewy finish, and users will get a smooth, glass-like makeup look. Make sure to use light taps and not strokes while blending.

Poll : 0 votes