7 new beauty products launched in March 2023

Spring is just around the corner, and it is time to switch out our beauty products to fit in with the warmer weather, to change from dewy products to mattifying products. The best place to start looking is among the new launches that March 2023 brings to us.

With matte makeup back in trend, brands have some great mattifying products to add to your spring-summer beauty haul. So whether you want 'cloud skin' or comfortable-wearing lipstick, March definitely have something in store for you.

Check out the spring lineup of beauty products you can add to your skincare and makeup routines.

From Charlotte Tilbury Blush Wand to Supergoop! body sunscreen: Best beauty products launched in March 2023

1) Maybelline Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara

The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara claims to give you 36% added length and 10x more volume, giving you the lash extension look. It comes in three shades: Blackest Black, Brownish Black, and Very Black.

Its extended helix brush with long, twisted bristles and hybrid fiber technology ensures that your lashes are coated from the roots to the tip, giving them an extension-like look.

The beauty product retails for $12.99 on the Maybelline website.

2) Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet

The buildable coverage of this versatile powder foundation feels light on the skin, and the setting powder helps the makeup remain in place all day. With matte makeup back on trend, this is the perfect product to keep handy in your makeup bag.

You can apply a light layer of this product for a no-makeup makeup look. You can easily take it up a notch for a full-glam look with the powder foundations's buildable coverage. It has a blurring effect and leaves a natural matte finish, which can last for up to 24 hours.

The beauty product sells for $43 on the Make Up For Ever website.

3) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand (Image via Charlotte Tilbury)

While the blush formula smoothly blends into the skin to give you a flush that looks natural, it is buildable if you want a strong splash of color. This is another product that plays into the matte makeup trend as it gives you a healthy flush with a matte finish.

These come with the iconic cushion applicator that the Beauty Light Wands feature. They are part of the Pillow Talk collection and come in four shades: Pink Pop, Peach Pop, Pillow Talk, and Dream Pop.

The beauty product retails for $42 on the Charlotte Tilbury website.

4) Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40

The brand has just released a body version of the crowd favorite Unseen Sunscreen. The transparent, gel-like formulation uses emollients from plants to hydrate the skin all day long while shielding it from the scorching sun.

It has a lighter formula than the face variant and is easy to apply. It nourishes the skin and is highly blendable.

The beauty product sells for $42 on the Supergoop! website.

5) Valentino Very Valentino Concealer

The Valentino Very Valentino Concealer is a skincare-infused concealer. It is not just good for your skin but also helps hide blemishes and dark circles. This all-in-one concealer is buildable and has full coverage. The hydrating formula is comfortable on the skin and does not leave the feeling of heavy makeup on the skin.

The feather applicator makes the application easier, and the pointed tip ensures a precise application for the hard-to-reach areas, like the inner corner of your eyes.

The beauty product retails for $35 on the Valentino website.

6) Milk Makeup Sculpting Stick

These sculpting sticks give the appearance of cheekbones where none previously existed. The natural-looking outlines that the creamy formula produces on the skin help to imitate shadows and add dimension to your face. Compared to most contouring products, this beauty product gives you a very natural finish.

The product is designed to be easy to use, with an emphasis on smooth, natural contouring, which looks seamless even from a side view of the face. It has an inclusive shade range, providing cool-toned contours for darker skin tones.

The beauty product sells for $24 on the Milk Makeup website.

7) e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick

If you use TikTok, you've probably noticed this beauty product all over the platform. The satin-like texture is highly pigmented, tends to last quite long, and feels delightfully hydrating on the lips. Each of the 20 available colors is a complete bargain for a very affordable price.

With the trend shifting towards comfortable wearing lipstick from long-wearing liquid lipsticks, this is a great product to add to your makeup routine. It has a nourishing formula with squalane, jojoba extracts, and marula oil.

The beauty product retails for $9 on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website.

Poll : 0 votes