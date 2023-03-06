What is underpainting and how to achieve the viral makeup technique?

If you are familiar with the viral underpainting makeup technique, there is a good chance that you are up-to-date with the latest social media make-up hacks.

Many new and upcoming makeup tricks are making their way around the internet and taking the fashion world by storm. One of the most recent and popular makeup trends that is a massive hit amongst all the MUAs and other makeup enthusiasts is the underpainting makeup technique.

In any case, let's find out what the fuss is about with the underpainting makeup technique and why it seems to have captured the imagination of the beauty world.

What is underpainting - Is it different from what it suggests?

"Underpainting" refers to the practice of using concealer and contour before applying foundation.

Some people may even go as far as adding blush, bronzer, and highlighter underneath their base.

Mary Phillips, a celebrity makeup artist whose clientele includes Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, is credited with starting this trend. Contouring beneath the foundation, she claims, has the advantage of "giving a softer, more natural, youthful appearance."

Even if you're familiar with the standard procedure for applying makeup, which entails a base coat before moving on to the various stages of highlighting, contouring, and finishing, you may find this method to be a little perplexing. Still, the outcomes are unexpected enough to garner millions of views on TikTok and other social media platforms.

As the best makeup technique for newcomers, the underpainting method is also rising in popularity. Contouring and bronzing the face before applying foundation helps prevent a cakey appearance and creates a more flawless, airbrushed appearance. When applied as a final step, the foundation helps conceal any excess bronzing or contouring and keeps beginners from having to start over.

Advice while doing underpainting makeup technique

Let's take a look at some key products to avoid using before diving into the step-by-step guide to this makeup technique.

Makeup artists are strongly advised against using high-coverage foundations while employing this technique. In addition, you should be careful not to apply too much or use a product that is too thick because you are applying foundation after contouring in order to avoid covering up everything underneath.

Now, let’s get to the ninja technique of achieving this viral makeup and perfecting the art of glowing skin.

The comprehensive guide to Underpainting

1) It's important to apply lots of moisturizer to the skin before applying makeup. Because the bold contouring hues are applied directly to the skin, preemptive hydration is essential to avoiding patchiness.

2) Use concealer to hide blemishes and dark circles under your eyes.

3) Use a contouring cream product, preferably a stick because of how easy it is to apply, to define your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline. Be sure to thoroughly mix them!

4) If desired, use a highlighter under the eyes, around the bridge of the nose, on top of the cheekbones, and in the middle of the forehead. Apply a light blush to the apples of your cheeks.

5) Finally, put on foundation. A stippling brush is ideal for applying foundation because it allows you to thin it out more than a thick brush would. Stippling will help you avoid blending your foundation and contour at the same time. Apply the foundation sparingly to let your makeup shine.

These are the few steps that, when followed precisely, can provide the skin with a refreshing and dewy appearance and a more subtle, natural glow.

