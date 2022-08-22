What does calamine lotion do? TikTok warns against viral trend

Although TikTok users have begun switching their makeup primers with calamine lotion, doctors have warned them against using it. The short-video platform is a birthing ground for various different trends and this is yet another trend that began in 2021 but has prevailed in 2022.

Users apply calamine lotion before their makeup to get a matte, non-oily finish on their foundation. However, doctors have warned people about the long-term ill effects the lotion can have on the skin.

Currently, the hashtag #calamineprimer has over 3.8 million views on the app.

What is the calamine TikTok trend about?

Calamine lotion is a topical ointment that is used to treat minor skin irritations, sunburns, insect bites, and stings. The ointment is also used by people suffering from chicken pox and some also use it to help treat their acne.

However, this new trend advises people, especially those with oily skin, to use the lotion under their foundation. They are advised to use a thin layer of the product instead of their regular makeup primer.

The lotion, apparently, creates a "barrier between the skin and the foundation" to keep the makeup looking "flawless" for longer. Numerous makeup enthusiasts are trying the hack and seeing it work, making the trend go viral.

What do doctors say about this trend?

Zinc Oxide and phenol are the two main active ingredients in the lotion and while both act as mild antiseptics, phenol also helps preserve the product. The clay in the product dries out the skin and can cause irritation when used for a longer period of time.

Dr Alia Ahmed, consultant dermatologist at Frimley and Barts Health NHS Trusts, expressed her concerns and said:

"The lotion draws moisture out of the skin and can also act as a keratolytic, meaning it can exfoliate the skin. This is helpful when dealing with wet, itchy skin rashes, but leaving calamine lotion on for prolonged periods on areas like the face, under or as make-up, can lead to excessive skin dryness, which will manifest as scaly or flaky patches with redness."

She also said that over-exfoliation can lead to issues like rashes and sensitivity and could cause some damage to the skin barrier. Dr. Ahmed also shared her views on the various experimental makeup trends that pop up on TikTok.

The doctor said:

"There seems to be a general social-media trend for trying out things as cosmetics that aren't intended for this use, whether it's milk of magnesia, calamine lotion, or otherwise."

Dr. Ahmed continued to add:

"This should be avoided. Damage might not be immediate, but over time could become pretty unpleasant. It might make you look good in the short term, but it's just not worth the risk."

The trend is causing the product to go out of stock

This trend has also led to some pressure on the already strained supply chain for the product. Well-known pharmacies in the US have announced the unavailability of the product.

Ifti Khan, the chief pharmacist for Well Pharmacy, said:

"Some of this is due to a recent spike in chickenpox, but there's also a trend on social media advocating calamine lotion for cosmetic purposes."

He added that the product should be left to people who need it and said:

"The lotion treats a wide range of skin conditions that cause itchiness, including chickenpox, insect bites, stings, measles and sunburn. But it should only be used by those who need it, and for treatment of medical conditions."

People who have been using the TikTok trend/hack for a long time should seek medical consultations. For now, sticking to makeup primers would be the best advice for people looking for a long-lasting makeup application.

