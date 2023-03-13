Oscars 2023 makeup and hair: Best glam moments in photos

From the top 10 celebrity looks to the products used for them, Oscars 2023 makeup and hair have us all invested in seeing what the beauty industry has in store for us. Besides keeping track of who won what award, the hair and makeup has the viewers just as intrigued, and Oscars 2023 did not disappoint.

From dark, smokey eyes to old Hollywood glam, the 95th Oscars has it all. Many celebrities replicated the incoming spring with the fresh use of colorful eyeshadow in different shades of pink. However, for base makeup, what viewers saw reigning the Sunday night was minimal makeup with dewy skin and a faint touch of blush.

With the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other top celebrities, there are bound to be glamorous looks on the red carpet. Here's a peek at some of the Oscars 2023 makeup and hair looks.

Minimal makeup and fun hairstyles: Top 10 Oscars 2023 makeup and hair moments

1) Eva Longoria

Oscars 2023 makeup and hair took the minimalist route, which is why Eva Longoria sported a wet hair look that was combed back to keep the focus on her gorgeous deep V-neck gown.

The American actress' makeup was also quite understated, with subtle eye makeup and a nude lip. Moreover, the hair and makeup together gave her a sophisticated but sultry look.

2) Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress also had a minimal makeup look, but she let her hairstyle do the talking. The Oscars 2023 makeup and hair had a lot of minimal makeup looks, and the stars added a unique touch to make it their own.

Halle Bailey has repeatedly shown her fans the numerous ways one could go about styling hair locks. For the event, the actress bunched her hair into a detailed bun that stole the show.

3) Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson radiates sophistication when her Oscars 2023 makeup and hair is combined with her gown for the night. She brought in old Hollywood glam with matte base makeup and strong winged eyeliner. The actress even kept her lip makeup minimal for her eyes to take the center stage.

Her hair was slicked back and wrapped into a beautiful boufant, which added to the overall look she was going for. The hair complimented her makeup well, tying in the old Hollywood charm that her whole look was exhibiting.

4) Tems

This was Tems' first Oscars red carpet, and she made sure to leave an impression. Her ethereal white gown stole the show, but her Oscars 2023 makeup and hair are what brought the look together.

The Nigerian singer's makeup was quite minimal, with the exception of her eye makeup look. Using pearlescent eye shadow and fluttery half lashes, she recreated the viral siren eye look. With her hair in a sleek bun, her gown and eyes were the focus of it all.

5) Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley's fiery red bob made her Oscar look just as good as it was. Her hair and black gown tied the whole look together, beautifully contrasting and creating a play of colors. Moreover, the Irish actress went for a wet, undone hair look.

Buckley kept her makeup to a bare minimum, letting her hair and gown be the star of the show. The dewy base makeup and pale pink lips complemented her gown and hair well, creating a nice contrast to her otherwise goth glam look.

6) Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham's look followed the trend of Oscars 2023 makeup and hair. Her makeup was minimal, with her base makeup being matte. She went for a smoky winged liner and glossy lips with a touch of pink.

The model went for an intricate hairdo with her hair slicked back and bunched up. She went for braids to take her hairstyle up a notch. Moreover, the braided updo added flair to her overall look.

7) Halle Berry

Oscars 2023 makeup and hair saw a lot of old Hollywood glam, and Halle Berry played into that. Her hairdo was reminiscent of old Hollywood, with her honey-blonde hair in pin curls.

The eyes were the focal point of her makeup look with a harsh cut crease. Adding sparkle to the center of her eyelids, the makeup pulled the whole old Hollywood look together. Aside from that, she kept the rest of her makeup look quite minimal, with dewy skin and a nude lip.

8) Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens took a black-and-white approach to her Oscars 2023 look. Her hair and makeup did not play into that theme as her gown and nails did, but they emphasized it even further.

The actress tied her hair in a slick back bun, and her makeup featured her signature bold eyebrows. Moreover, she tied in the whole look with smoky eyes and nude lips.

9) Florence Pugh

Oscars 2023 makeup and hair saw celebrities playing with their hair more than their makeup. As such, Florence Pugh added a unique touch to the look with her updo, which was edgy but elegant. While the hair trend of turning ponytail tips into makeshift bangs is quite popular, she took the trend up a notch by adding structure to it.

Since her hairstyle was the main feature, the Midsommar actress kept her makeup minimal. She went for a flawless dewy base and an understated winged liner look. Lastly, she finished the look with a nice neutral lip, which tied the whole look together.

10) Elizabeth Olsen

Who wouldn't love a red-lip moment? Elizabeth Olsen went for a brick red shade instead of a bright red lip. As her lip makeup was bold, she went for soft makeup otherwise. The WandaVision actress paired the bold lip with her signature fluffy eyebrows.

For hair, Olsen went with a middle-part bun, extra sleek and glossy. The structured chignon made the bold lip stand out and defined the whole look even further. To make the hairstyle so crisp, the hair was first tied into a ponytail and then twisted into a chignon, making sure there were no flyaways at the end of it.

