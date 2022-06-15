Reflux Laryngitis meaning explained as singer Tems cancels upcoming shows

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has been diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis. She revealed the news in an Instagram post stating that she has canceled her upcoming shows and wrote,

“It breaks my heart to say this, but there has been no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice. On doctor’s advice, I have to postpone the two shows this week.”

Openiyi said that she plans to get back on stage as soon as possible and also mentioned that the new dates for the show shall be announced soon.

In brief: Explanation of Tems’ disease

Reflux Laryngitis is a voice disorder leading from irritation and swelling of the vocal folds due to a backflow of stomach fluids to the throat.

The major cause of Reflux Laryngitis is the backflow of stomach acid into the throat and esophagus while swallowing. A study says that lifestyle habits like smoking, wearing tight-fitting clothes, and stress can also cause Reflux Laryngitis.

The most common symptoms of the disease include sore throat, mild hoarseness, a lump or burning in the throat, excessive need to clear the throat, coughing, a sensation of mucus stuck in the throat, bitter and sour taste in the mouth, swallowing difficulty, and red, swollen or irritated larynx.

The condition can even lead to cancer in the voice box if not detected soon. A change in lifestyle behaviors can help decrease that risk, including eating frequent and small meals and losing weight. Avoiding spicy and fatty foods, going to bed on a full stomach, and continuous clearing of the throat can also aid in reducing risks, along with staying away from alcohol, caffeine, and tobacco.

Everything known about Tems

Tems seen before performing at SOB's on September 19, 2021 (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

The Lagos, Nigeria native learned to play the piano when she was at school and practiced singing with her brother, who played guitar.

Tems released her first single, Mr Rebel, in July 2018, followed by Try Me in August 2019. She was featured with singer Davido on a reworked version of Khalid and Disclosure’s song, Know Your Worth, in 2020.

Her first extended play, For Broken Ears, was released in September 2020. One of the singles, Damages, topped the Apple Music chart and TurnTable Top 50 chart. She gained recognition after appearing on Wizkid’s single, Essence, in October 2020.

A reworked version of Essence was released in August 2021 and reached the ninth spot on Billboard Hot 100. She was also featured on Drake’s song, Fountains, in September 2021 and released her second extended play, If Orange Was a Place, the same month.

Tems then appeared on Future’s single, Wait for U, in April 2022, and the song even topped the Hot 100. The 27-year-old has been the recipient of a Soul Train Music Award, two NAACP Image Awards, and one nomination at the Grammy Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far