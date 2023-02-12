WATCH: Halle Berry falls on stage during Pendulum Therapeutics event

X-Men star Halle Berry was recently announced as the Chief Communications Officer of the famous biotech company Pendulum Therapeutics. She will also be an equity owner and investor in the company.

Berry recently began trending on social media after a video from the event surfaced online. The video shows her walking towards the stage during the event and falling down. The video then shifts to the moment she is in front of the mic and laughing with the audience. She said:

“OK, if I see this on the Internet, fans coming for you.”

Halle Berry shared the video on Instagram

Halle Berry took to Instagram on February 9, and revealed that she is now the Chief Communications Officer of Pendulum Therapeutics. She addressed the responsibilities she would be taking on in her position and expressed her feelings about the same.

She revealed in the video that she and Colleen Cutcliffe, the CEO and co-founder of the company, became best friends shortly after. Berry mentioned that they developed a friendly relationship because they had a lot in common. She stated:

“I am now a part of a team of world-class researchers and scientists that care about nothing more other than bringing the latest information to you guys about metabolic health.”

Halle Berry expressed her feelings after being chosen the Chief Communications Officer of Pendulum Therapeutics (Image via Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Berry said that gut health is important to everyone because it can help with the body's normal functioning. In a statement issued through BusinessWire, she said that she has used the products of Pendulum Therapeutics and they have helped her a lot. She continued:

“My hope is that in this new role, I can help others discover this incredible product and begin their own personal journeys towards a more holistic and healthy life.”

Speaking about Berry joining their company, Colleen said that she was able to connect with her when they first met and that she supports their aim to empower people to transform their gut and metabolic health with clinically proven products.

Halle Berry’s upcoming projects

Besides her new venture with Pendulum Therapeutics, Halle Berry will next appear in the science fiction adventure film, The Mothership, which is directed by Matthew Charman. Apart from Berry, the film also features Molly Parker, Omari Hardwick, Sydney Lemmon, Rafael Silva, John Ortiz, and Paul Guilfoyle in the lead roles. The film will be released on Netflix later this year.

Berry will also play the role of Roxanne in the action thriller film, Our Man from Jersey. The film features Mark Wahlberg, J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, and Alice Lee in the lead roles.

The 56-year-old is well-known for her appearance as Storm in four films in the X-Men franchise. She has also appeared in other films and television shows such as Die Another Day, Catwoman, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Wedding, The Simpsons, The Extant, and more.

Poll : 0 votes