Who is Jozzy? All about the songwriter as Madonna shares a video on Instagram

Madonna was spotted kissing musician Jozzy and imitating an NSFW act in a video shared by her on Instagram. Others featured in the video included Cardi B, Sam Smith, DJ Honey Dijon, and rapper Ab-Soul.

She posted the video with a lengthy where she wrote that she felt honored to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the event. Stating that it was important to present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys, she wrote:

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!”

The singer wrote that she has been trapped in a world of ageism and misogyny where people don’t want to see a woman past the age of 45 becoming successful in her life with her hard work. She added:

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

Madonna concluded by stating that she is ready to break her boundaries in the future and prefers to enjoy herself for the rest of her life.

Jozzy is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter

With Jozzy's appearance in Madonna's video, fans are curious to know more about the LA-based artist.

Jozzy has written several hit singles (Image via Rich Polk/Getty Images)

Jozzy is mostly known as the writer of hit singles and being nominated for multiple Grammys. Her collaboration with Timbaland helped her, and she started writing for other artists like Beyonce, Chris Brown, and Pitbull.

Jozzy also pursued a solo career where she released her first single titled Push Thru. Although she has not revealed much about her childhood, she grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and used to follow R&B acts and hip-hop classics released during the 90s.

Jozzy's first collaboration with Timbaland was in 2010, and the duo worked on a few singles. She was soon approached by other artists and is known for her collaboration with Diplo on a single called Live It Up, which was also the official theme song of the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Jozzy also wrote a verse for a remix of Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road by Billy Ray Cyrus. She continued to release more singles like Lemonade, Feel So Good, and more.

Madonna donned a black-and-white outfit at 2023 Grammys

Madonna arrived on stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Madonna kept her hair back in braids with tight braids down the front side of her face, which seemed neutral with her bleached eyebrows. She opted for a black blazer dress and maxi skirt over a white collared shirt and black tie. She completed the look with fishnet tights, purple platform heels, and Loree Rodkin jewelry.

The 64-year-old has a tour on the way titled Madonna: The Celebration Tour. It will start on July 15, 2023, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and end at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, United States on January 8, 2024.

