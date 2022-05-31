Who is David Banda? All about Madonna's youngest son as duo attend boxing match together

Madonna and her son David Banda were spotted together at the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. They were dressed in similar athletic-inspired apparel.

Benda was seen in a tomato-red three-stripe dress from Adidas’ collaboration with Gucci. His mother wore a black striped tracksuit from Adidas’ hyped-up collection with Balenciaga, which made its debut at the brand’s runway show at the New York Stock Exchange last Sunday.

The mother-son duo sported the same look with colorful sunglasses and layered necklaces. The singer also posted a few pictures on Instagram on Sunday, including a shot where she sported a black lace balaclava and another one saw David kicking his heels in a hallway. The caption reads, “Family fight night.”

Everything known about Madonna’s son

Also known as David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, he is the adopted son of Madonna. The 16-year-old is currently pursuing a career as a footballer.

David was adopted from Malawi in South-Eastern Africa in 2006. He was 13-months-old at the time and had malaria and pneumonia. The adoption process was completed by the songwriter’s ex Guy Ritchie when David’s natural mother died from childbirth complications.

Born in the village of Lipunga in Western Malawi, David’s siblings, Babel and Garnet, died at a young age from infection. When his mother died after giving birth to him, his father Yohane Banda felt that he should give his son to an orphanage as he could not take care of him alone.

However, when Madonna adopted David, the news gained a lot of attention on the internet since she and Ritchie did not follow the adoption rules properly. The rules state that foreigners must become residents of the country for 18 months before adopting a child.

Children of Madonna

Madonna is the mother of six children (Image via John Shearer/Getty Images)

Madonna and Guy Ritchie tied the knot in December 2000 at Skibo Castle in Scotland. She welcomed their son Rocco back in August 2000 and adopted David in 2006. The actress filed for divorce from Ritchie in 2008 mentioning irreconcilable differences.

The 63-year-old is also the mother of 24-year-old Lourdes Leon, whom she shares with Carlos Leon. She adopted 15-year-old Mercy from Malawi in 2007 and twins Estere and Stella, again from Malawi in 2017.

The Madame X star gained recognition with the release of her self-titled first studio album, in 1983 followed by a few more albums like True Blue, The Immaculate Collection, Like a Virgin, and more. She has also delivered some successful singles like Vogue, 4 Minutes, La Isla Bonita, Hung Up, and more.

She also founded the company Maverick in 1992 and founded the Ray of Light Foundation in 1998 alongside Raising Malawi in 2006. She has sold around 300 million records around the world and is the best-selling female artist of all time and the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time with a revenue of around $1.5 billion from her concert tickets.

