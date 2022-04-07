What is Mark Wahlberg's net worth? Actor's whopping fortune explored as he prepares to sell Beverly Hills Mansion for $87.5 million

Mark Wahlberg has listed his longtime Beverly Hills mansion for sale for a whopping $87.5 million. He purchased the property back in 2009 for around $8 million.

The estate, located in Los Angeles, has 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. The actor has shared his home gym inside the mansion on social media when talking about his fitness routine. Additionally, the opulent residence also has a home theater and a wine cellar.

The mansion. Picture via New York Post, shot by Anthony Barcelo.

The exterior is just as gorgeous with manicured gardens, landscaped grounds, a five-hole golf course, tennis court, a resort-like grotto pool, and a skate park.

The house is situated on 6.2 acres of land in the North Beverly Park neighborhood. Also known as The Premiere estate, it features a two-story entry and a two-story paneled library.

The mansion. Picture via New York Post, shot by Anthony Barcelo.

Mark Wahlberg has spent the last few years perfecting and customizing the home to his liking. Despite having all the facilities, Wahlberg is ready to sell it and the listing says,

“[It is] truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the greatest estates in Los Angeles.”

According to the New York Post, Mark installed a new patio cover in 2017, and permits for a new hydroelectric elevator were issued in 2014. He even built a tennis bar, a pool cabana, and a guest house with an attached garage. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Mark Wahlberg’s net worth explored

Mark Wahlberg made his screen debut with the 1994 comedy film Renaissance Man and his first starring role was in the 1996 psychological thriller Fear. He also received praise for his performance in the period drama film Boogie Nights, released in 1997.

Mark Wahlberg has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the entertainment industry (Image via Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 50-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million.

Before he gained ownership of the estate he is now selling, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star bought a home for $4.95 million in Beverly Hills in 2001. He listed it for sale for $30 million in 2015 and sold it in 2018 for $12.4 million..

Wahlberg has gained massive success in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer. He has also been a brand ambassador for several brands, including the health and nutrition brand GNC. He signed a deal with AT&T in March 2017, reportedly for $10 million, to be their spokesman.

Mark is also the co-owner of the burger chain Wahlburgers with his brothers Donnie and Pail. There are around 49 Wahlburger locations around the world and the company reportedly generates annual revenue of almost $100 million.

