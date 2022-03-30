Master P net worth: Multimillionaire Rapper's fortune explored as he claims his 9 kids didn't get a 'head start' in life

Master P believes that despite having a net worth of around $200 million, his nine kids did not have a head start in life. Speaking to Page Six about his children, he said:

“You can’t blame their life because I started to do right. I don’t want to hear that head start stuff because that is just an excuse.”

The rapper became a popular face as the CEO and founder of No Limit Records and P. Miller Enterprises. His son, Romeo Miller, became well known after signing to his father’s record label in early 2000s.

The singer also said:

“You don’t want your kids to go through what you had to go through. That’s the whole thing, it’s a new beginning. If you look at my kids they’re humble just like me because every event I’m at, wherever I’m at, every community I’m giving back – helping the elderly, helping at risk youth.”

He mentioned that his kids play on the same team in some of the worst neighborhoods in the world. So, they are not afraid to be on the front lines with him.

The artist ended by saying that it does not irritate him when people say his kids have a head start, since it is their opinion.

Master P’s net worth explored

Master P is mostly known as the founder of record label No Limit Records, Guttar Music Entertainment, and No Limit Forever Records.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 54-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the music industry.

Master P has earned a lot from his career as a rapper, actor and entrepreneur (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Percy has also been a successful entrepreneur and investor. He first opened a record store called No Limit Records in Richmond, California, which eventually became his record label of the same name.

The Soccer Mom actor was the first rapper to build a business and financial empire by investing in several business and investment ventures from different industries. He has invested millions of dollars he made from his record company into a travel agency, a Foot Locker retail outlet, real estate, film, music, television production, and more.

Percy’s sports management company, No Limit Communications, was a success, and his conglomerate company, No Limit Enterprises, was a financial powerhouse. His real estate investment and property management company, PM Properties, controls around 100 properties across the United States.

The CSI: NY actor is the owner of a line of beverages called Make ‘Em Say Ughh! energy drinks. He is the founder of a cable television network called Better Black Television.

He signed a music distribution deal with Priority Records in 1996 where No Limit Records would retain 100% ownership of their master recordings and keep 85% of their record’s sales while giving Priority 15% in return for pressing and distribution, allowing No Limit to earn from future sales like catalogs and reissues.

Master P was ranked 10th by Forbes magazine on the list of America’s 40 highest-paid entertainers in 1998, with an estimated income of $56.5 million. Considering his current net worth, he is one of the wealthiest figures in the American hip-hop scene.

