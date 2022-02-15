Who is Drew Sangster? Romeo Miller welcomes daughter with girlfriend

Romeo Miller recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Drew Sangster. The rapper shared a video on Instagram where his family and friends surrounded him. Drew was wearing a pink dress, hinting that she was carrying the baby.

The caption read:

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

Everything known about Romeo Miller’s girlfriend

Romeo Miller revealed through Instagram in November 2020 that he has a girlfriend. The caption of his post read:

“Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get used to this @drewsangster. Yesterday was a good day #cuffingseason.”

Romeo Miller and Drew Sangster made their relationship official in November 2020 (Image via romeomiller/Instagram)

Drew Sangster has around 2,000 followers on her private Instagram account and is not active on social media. In the pictures shared by Miller, it looks like the pair are happy and in love.

Drew and Romeo are co-founders of Drewy Co, which provides kid-friendly products and gives back to charities.

Before Sangster, the Dead Trigger star shared feelings about someone last time while trying to court Angela Simmons. However, they eventually fought each other in the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop and decided to leave the show.

Miller also mentioned that it wasn’t a problem with Simmons taking suggestive pictures on social media, which spoiled their friendship and relationship. He said that they had not been so close in all these years.

Romeo Miller reveals the face of his child

Miller even showed off the face of the baby and shared a picture an hour later calling him his twin. Being the son of rapper and entrepreneur Master P, he knows everything about generational wealth and ensures his daughter is set upright.

Romeo took a second to plug his baby and girlfriend’s new business called Drewy Co. According to the website, it sells kid-friendly and all-purpose products that are fragranced and fragrance-free that the baby and his parents can use.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar