Who is Chassidy Mickale from Love Is Blind? Meet entrepreneur with an interest in boxing

The vivacious Chassidy Mickale, one of the contestants of Love Is Blind, is excited to find her soulmate in the upcoming dating series on Netflix that will premiere on February 11, 2002.

Mickale, along with other 14 single female contestants, will talk to an unknown face through the pod only to find out if they are a match made in heaven on Love Is Blind.

Who is Chassidy Mickale from Love Is Blind?

An MBA graduate, Chassidy Mickale, according to her official site yimtoo.com, studied cosmetology at the Paul Mitchell The School Chicago. After her studies, Mickale practiced cosmetology for more than ten years in Chicago.

It was during this time that she founded a mobile beauty concierge service, Your Image Matters, LLC (YIM), to offer an exclusive and luxurious service to her clients.

Her services include hairstyling, makeup, and image consulting to all those moms, working professionals, and busy women who are too busy to take care of themselves.

A boxing enthusiast, Mickale offers her services for promotional content, photo shoots, television broadcasts, fashion shows, bridal showers, beauty consulting, and more.

After establishing herself as a successful business owner, Mickale is now looking for a “husbae” in the unscripted reality dating show Love Is Blind.

She hopes to find a man who accepts her as she is, even with her bad sinuses, but a messy eater is a big no-no for Mickale. She is looking for a loving partner to spend the rest of her life with.

Other contestants who are searching for love in the show Love Is Blind along with Mickale are: Aja Johnson (28, Paralegal), Caitlin McKee (31, Medical Software Sales), Danielle Ruhl (29, Associate Director, Marketing), Deepti Vempati ( 31, Information (Data) Analyst), Hope Alicia (32, Sales Manager), Iyanna McNeely (27, Program Coordinator), Juhie Faheem (31, Clinical Therapist), Kara Williams (32, Client Service Manager), Mallory Zapata (32, Communications Manager), Natalie Lee (29, Consulting Manager), Olivia Harris (29, Recruitment Partner), Shaina Hurley (32, Hairstylist), Shea'na Grigsby (36, Event Partnership Director), and Trisha Frame (30, Broker).

Along with 15 single males - Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee (33, Veterinarian / House DJ), Brandon McGhee (36, Insurance Broker), Brian Ngo (32, Advertising Strategist, Marine Corps Veteran, Doctor of Psychology, professor), James “Joey” Miller (30, Business Strategy Consultant), Jarrette Jones (32, Project Manager), Jeremy Hartwell (36, Director/Entrepreneur), Nick Thompson (36, VP of Product Marketing), Kyle Abrams (29, Glazier), Rocky Smith (30, Executive), Shayne Jansen (32, Real Estate Agent), Salvador Perez (31, Executive Assistant), Vito Salamone (33, Pizzeria Owner), Julius Cacho (39, Logistics Manager), Haseeb Husn (28, Lawyer) and Jason Beaumont (31, Flight Attendant)

Also Read Article Continues below

With Love Is Blind, hopefully, Mickale will find her Mr. Perfect and have a happy ending as she expects. The show Love Is Blind will air on February 11, 2002 with season 2 finale airing on February 25, 2022.

Edited by Sabika