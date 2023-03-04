Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova teased for Avengers 5

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is one of the MCU's newest and most exciting additions. Her performance as Belova in both the Black Widow film and the Hawkeye series received widespread acclaim from fans. Fans have praised the character's sarcastic and riveting sense of humor as well as2 her calm and collected nature.

Pugh will next appear in 2024's Thunderbolts, where she will fight alongside other MCU characters such as Bucky Barnes and John Walker (US Agent). She is also reportedly going to be the leader of the team.

However, if a recent report from The Direct is to be believed, Florence Pugh's MCU appearances do not stop there. Following Thunderbolts, she will reportedly appear in Avengers 5.

Avengers 5 writer teases Florence Pugh's character Yelena Belova's role in the film

Jeff Loveness teases Yelena Belova's appearance in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Images via Twitter/Marvel)

Jeff Loveness, the writer for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty spoke to the Phase Zero podcast. He said that he was excited to write for the characters in the upcoming film.

The Kang Dynasty has a lot of anticipation from fans as it will be the first film to see an Avengers team-up effort since Avengers: Endgame.

Loveness then indirectly teased Florence Pugh's appearance in the film alongside the likes of Jonathan Majors and Letitia Wright. While he called them a great bunch of actors, he refused to be specific about it, and claimed he would get into trouble.

He said that they have a "deep bench of really good actors," and noted that everyone will have a chance to shine. However, he added that he can't say who will shine and when they will shine but mentioned that it was fun to finally put everyone in the game.

Florence Pugh's rumored inclusion comes right after a rumor in December 2022 by the YouTuber Heavy Spoilers channel. The YouTuber had suggested that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, Shang-Chi, and Shuri's Black Panther would play central roles in the story.

Aside from Pugh, there are other rumored inclusions in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. They include Tenoch Huerta's Namor, who was teased by Jeff Loveness himself, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The latter was reported to be the lead character of The Kang Dynasty by reputable industry insider MyTimeToShineHello.

The Hollywood Reporter had said that Pugh would have two more MCU appearances lined up following her appearances in Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Thunderbolts. The two appearances could highly likely be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, seeing as how both films will feature multiple MCU heroes.

It remains to be seen how Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will be utilized in the film as she is a much more grounded character compared to Jonathan Majors' Kang, an intergalactic and interdimensional threat.

However, Pugh has forged or will forge connections to Avengers or Avenger-adjacent heroes like Clint Barton, Kate Bishop's Hawkeye, and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

For her upcoming non-MCU film appearances, fans of Florence Pugh can catch her in a few films. They include Zach Braff's comedy-drama A Good Person, Christopher Nolan's ensemble biopic Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two.

Are you excited to see Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova potentially appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty? Do you think she will fit in the film? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments down below.

Poll : 0 votes