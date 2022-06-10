''The only thing I care about'': Fans stoked to see Yelena and Bucky after new Thunderbolts movie announcement

Marvel has officially confirmed a new Thunderbolts movie with Jake Schreier as the director. Eric Pearson, who wrote the screenplays for several popular Marvel flicks like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, serves as the writer of the film, with Kevin Feige as the producer. Ever since the announcement was made, fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement. Many of them are super thrilled to see Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes for the first time.

Ms Jaarvel @RAMBEAUR0GERS blah blah blah bucky and yelena meet up the only thing i care about blah blah blah bucky and yelena meet up the only thing i care about https://t.co/4yJCodjT9v

Twitter reactions to new Thunderbolts movie

Several fans flocked to Twitter to explore the likelihood of a Yelena-Bucky showdown, while others expressed delight to see Florence Pugh in the lead role. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

💭 @pughstanthinker I WILL BE FOREVER GRATEFUL IF MARVEL JOINS YELENA AND BUCKY IN THE SAME ROOM I WILL BE FOREVER GRATEFUL IF MARVEL JOINS YELENA AND BUCKY IN THE SAME ROOM https://t.co/Xa9DW8l1Wu

ִֶָ @thinkerbeIova the way that we might be getting THEM to teaming up with yelena.... the way that we might be getting THEM to teaming up with yelena.... https://t.co/zPdWAXv0MW

Nora Dominick @noradominick you say "Marvel's Thunderbolts movie in the works," but all I hear is "more Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova" i'm going to need this NOW you say "Marvel's Thunderbolts movie in the works," but all I hear is "more Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova" i'm going to need this NOW https://t.co/kVrWkA1lRS

athena. @sebfxwler reporting every single tiktok i see shipping bucky and yelena reporting every single tiktok i see shipping bucky and yelena https://t.co/aQ22FTlEyU

sophia @hellopugh yelena belova making her return in THUNDERBOLTS everyone cheered



sophia @hellopugh can’t wait to see the fashion yelena serves in the thunderbolts movie can’t wait to see the fashion yelena serves in the thunderbolts movie https://t.co/YFs1rgPYgn

rosierose🕷🏹 @rosefrom616

marvel studios: yeah, whatever, let’s put Yelena in a team where she has nothing to do with it and probably put her together with bucky twitter.com/rosefrom616/st… rosierose🕷🏹 @rosefrom616 i’m still not over the way she said it and the look she gave to Kate i’m still not over the way she said it and the look she gave to Kate https://t.co/njbNuXWq48 this scene exists:marvel studios: yeah, whatever, let’s put Yelena in a team where she has nothing to do with it and probably put her together with bucky this scene exists: marvel studios: yeah, whatever, let’s put Yelena in a team where she has nothing to do with it and probably put her together with bucky 😃😃😃😄😄😄😄 twitter.com/rosefrom616/st…

💌 @haIobearers thunderbolts movie means YELENA IS COMING BACK??? thunderbolts movie means YELENA IS COMING BACK??? https://t.co/qHD8Edwkzw

Many fans have reacted differently to the new Thunderbolts movie. There have been numerous speculations regarding the lead character of the film as well as the plot. However, at this point, not many details regarding the plot are available. In addition to Yelena and Bucky, other characters who might appear in the film include Baron Zemo, Ghost, Taskmaster, and The Abomination.

About Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova is one of the most beloved characters in MCU. She is known to be a spy that uses the Black Widow name. Belova is Natasha Romanova's arch-rival who later went on to become her ally. The character received widespread popularity after the film Black Widow and the miniseries titled Hawkeye, both of which feature actress Florence Pugh in the role of Belova. Pugh received widespread critical acclaim for her performance as Belova in the film and the show and the character is now almost instantly associated with the actress.

Belova is known to possess high levels of superpowers. She is extremely fit and has trained in martial arts, espionage, gymnastics, and other sports. With a number of interesting traits and backstories, it'll be interesting to see how her character develops if she appears in the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

About Bucky Barnes

Bucky Barnes, or James Buchanan Barnes, is one of the most popular characters in MCU. He is a childhood friend of Captain America who died during World War II. However, he comes back from the dead as a lethal assassin called Winter Soldier. The character of Bucky Barnes, or Winter Solider, is portrayed by actor Sebastian Stan in MCU films such as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and many more.

Barnes has several superpowers and abilities that make him a feared assassin. Trained by Captain America, Barnes is extremely skilled in martial arts, the use of military weapons, and many more. He also worked as a Soviet agent, which made him an extremely skilled spy. Fans are stoked about the possibility of a Bucky-Yelena match-up in the new Thunderbolts movie which, if it happens, will surely be a memorable one.

