Tom Holland to be lead in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, says insider

If a report by a reputed industry insider is to be believed, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be the lead character in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Holland's Spider-Man was last seen in 2021's winter blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, which dealt with the concept of the multiverse. It also brought back actors from past Spider-Man film franchises such as Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man.

The end of that film also saw Tom Holland's Peter Parker be forgotten by the world. This was after Doctor Strange cast a memory-wipe spell to save the collapsing multiverse and send both Tobey and Andrew's versions of Spider-Man as well as their villains back home.

Insider claims Tom Holland has secretly signed a new deal with Sony and Marvel Studios

Tom Holland's Spider-Man to be the lead character in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Images via Marvel/Sony)

The report of Tom Holland playing the lead role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty comes from noted and reputable industry insider MyTimeToShineHello, who has over 100k followers on Twitter and has a brilliant track record when it comes to sharing various scoops regarding Marvel rumors.

In another tweet, MyTimeToShineHello also claimed that Tom Holland has secretly signed a new deal with Sony and Marvel Studios. The insider also tweeted that Spider-Man 4 would come before Secret Wars.

It makes sense for Tom Holland to be the lead or have a leading role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty given his experience and knowledge with the multiverse, which is the primary plot point in Phases Four, Five, and Six of the MCU.

However, Spider-Man is not the only character with knowledge regarding the multiverse. There are others such as Doctor Strange, America Chavez, Loki, and Scarlet Witch who are established as having experience and knowledge of it as well.

Nonetheless, it would be fascinating to see Spider-Man as the leading player in the fight against Kang, whose abilities connect with timelines and multiverses.

As for Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4, Kevin Feige revealed that the story has been completed and that the scripting process has only begun. However, he did not reveal any additional information about the fourth Spider-Man film. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said:

"All I will say is that we have the story, We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

According to a tweet from Spider-Man News, Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 would begin filming at the end of 2023 with a $200 million budget.

As of now, there are no other updates regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Spider-Man 4 apart from the aforementioned ones. Fans can only soak up the news and wait for more updates, at least until July 2023's Comic-Con.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date and cast

Kang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled for release on May 2, 2025. As for the plot of the film, it is currently unknown as the film is still in the development stage.

However, fans can expect it to deal with Kang and his variants, who will be the central characters of the story. The mid and post-credits scenes of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania have already set up what is to occur in the upcoming film.

As for the cast, Jonathan Majors is the only confirmed cast member, reprising his role as Kang and his variants. However, expect both MCU veterans and newcomers such as Anthony Mackie, Brie Larson, Simu Liu, and Letitia Wright to reprise their roles in the film.

