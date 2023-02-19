Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene: Every Kang variant in MCU explained

MCU’s Phase 4 introduced us to He Who Remains, but the real Kang variants have begun to arrive in Phase 5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters and it has given fans a good taste of how strong the real Kang could prove to be.

Spoiler Warning: Be sure to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before reading this article.

Surprisingly, Quantumania also introduced a bunch of other Kangs towards the end of the film. All in all, we’ve got six main variants of the Conqueror apart from Iron Lad. But who are these variants and how are they different from each other?

Victor Timely, He Who Remains, and all other variants of Kang in Marvel Cinematic Universe

1. He Who Remains

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki (Image via Marvel)

MCU’s version of He Who Remains is very different from the comics. Over there, He Who Remains was an entirely separate character, and the version of Kang that was employed by the Time Keepers was called Immortus.

However, the MCU used another Kang variant and turned him into He Who Remains. He created the TVA and started the hoax of the Time Keepers.

Other variants of Nathaniel Richards might have strong suits of armor right now, but He Who Remains also would have had a similar suit in his prime days as a warrior. So if he were to fight a younger Nathaniel Variant, he might win because of the Eternity of experience that he carries.

He Who Remains in Loki (Image via Marvel)

But despite all that he possessed, the up-and-coming Kangs will prove to be more dangerous. He Who Remains knew that a war between his variants could destroy the entire multiverse. So, he created a sacred timeline to prevent that war. And in that sacred timeline, he prevented the existence of all his variants.

But since he got bored of doing that, he lured Sylvie into killing him. And as soon as that happened, millions of branches began to split from the sacred timeline, which further led to millions of Kangs coming into existence. And they formed the Council of Kangs, which banished Quantumania’s big villain.

2. Kang the Conqueror

Ant-Man vs. Nathaniel Richards in Quantumania (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Kang variant broke time after He Who Remains died. In his lust to conquer, he destroyed countless timelines and killed trillions. He was proving to be the most dangerous Kang variant. Terrified of him, the Council members sabotaged his ship and exiled him to Quantum Realm’s inner universe, which exists outside of time and space.

His ship lost its power core, but he was lucky to come across Janet Van Dyne within the Quantum Realm. She helped him fix the power core, but she also found out about his ruthless acts of the past. So, she took his power core away and trapped him within the Quantum Realm forever. But by this time, he had already got his suit back.

Nathaniel Richards in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel)

The tech on his suit was centuries ahead of anything the present-day Avengers possess. So this armor gives him abilities like super strength, telekinesis, projecting force fields, and firing energy blasts. Trapped in the Quantum Realm with his advanced suit, he did what he always did best.

He conquered civilizations and built his empire. He became a true conqueror, and his strong empire could have been the key to destroying the council of Kangs.

But unfortunately for him, Scott, Hope, and a bunch of smart ants destroyed his suit and managed to kill him. And his death alerted the Council of Kangs that showed up in Quantumania’s mid-credits scene.

3. Immortus

Immortus arrives in MCU (Image via Marvel)

He seems to be the Kang Prime amidst these 3. We initially thought that the MCU took Immortus and turned him into He Who Remains, who was a separate character in the comics.

But apparently, they just took another Variant of Nathaniel Richards and started calling him He Who Remains to give him control over the TVA. And now that he is dead, the true Immortus has arrived.

4. Pharaoh Rama-Tut

Rama-Tut arrives in MCU (Image via Marvel)

Back when He Who Remains showed up in Loki, he mentioned that he was also a Ruler. And that was a direct reference to Rama-Tut. In the comics, this version of Nathaniel went back in time and ended up in Ancient Egypt. Here, he conquered the Kingdom and ruled over it for 10 years.

Meanwhile, he also groomed En-Sabah Nur, the first mutant who came to be called Apocalypse. Now, MCU has introduced a separate variant of Rama-Tut after the demise of He Who Remains.

5. Scarlet Centurion

Scarlet Centurion arrives in MCU (Image via Marvel)

He is the fifth variant of Nathaniel Richards to come into the MCU. Like Immortus and Rama-Tut, he also made his MCU debut in Quantumania’s mid-credits scene. In the books, this version of Richards arrived in the 21st century and met with Doctor Doom.

He designed a high-tech red-colored armor to become the Scarlet Centurion. But here in the MCU, he has a different modernized look with a mohawk.

6. Victor Timely

Nathaniel Richards variant - Victor Timely (Image via Marvel)

He is the 6th Variant that was introduced in Quantumania’s post-credits scene, where a scene from Loki season 2 played out. We could get to see it from a different angle or perspective when season 2 arrives.

Taking place in the early 1900s era, this scene introduces Victor Timely sporting a mustache. He appears on stage and totally scares Loki while making a presentation about controlling time.

In the comics, Nathaniel Richards decides to go back to the year 1901, where he became Victor Timely. After arriving to this timeline, he became a brilliant inventor and industrialist and even created his own town of Timely, Wisconsin.

He became the first mayor of this town and transformed the city into a technological marvel. But ultimately, the city was used as a base for his conquests in the past and the future. Towards the end of Loki season 1, the TVA had a new variant of the conqueror leading the organization, which could very well be Victor Timely himself.

Nathaniel Richards returns to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which arrives on May 2, 2025.

