Who is the villain in Ant-Man 3? Kang & MODOK explained

The second trailer for Ant-Man 3 has dropped and it contains a lot of new footage, such as more of Kang and a first look at MODOK, as well as revealing more about the highly-anticipated film.

The footage showcased more of the Quantum Realm and fans were treated to some dazzling shots and visuals. It also showed more of Cassie Lang and how she was released from jail, the reason for which we will find out when the film hits theaters.

Ant-Man 3 will kickstart Phase Five of the MCU and will also usher in the introduction of Kang, who is poised to be the big-bad of the Multiverse Saga. Thus, the film has a lot to live up to in terms of fan expectations, while also carrying the added burden of having to regain some fan interest following the so-so reception of Phase 4.

The newly revealed trailer left fans with many questions, one being, who is the villain in Ant-Man 3?

Who amongst Kang and MODOK will be the villain in Ant-Man 3?

To answer the question of fans, the main villain of Ant-Man 3 will be Kang The Conqueror. The time-travelling adversary has a huge and significant presence in the second trailer where he is seen coercing Ant-Man (Scott Lang) into doing an unknown task for him.

It is possibly some kind of theft in exchange for offering him, in Scott's words, the time he lost with Cassie after he was stuck in the Quantum Realm for five years prior to the main story of Avengers: Endgame, during which Cassie, who was not blipped, grew into a teenager.

Shortly after this, we learn that Kang is a dangerous villain who is capable of rewriting history and shattering timelines from Janet van Dyne, who implies some history with the time-travelling conqueror, telling Scott not to trust him.

This is backed by the fact that she was stuck in the Quantum Realm from 1980s to 2018 as revealed in the first Ant-Man film, during which her encounter with Kang and a presumable partnership would have happened.

In the trailer, it is implied that Scott, however, does not listen to Janet's warnings and decides to help Kang, in exchange for his lost time/second chance with Cassie, with the latter as a young girl again. This, however, does not bode well for him and as revealed in the trailer's final moments, Kang betrays Scott and brutally beats him within an inch of his life.

However, the brief appearance of MODOK has left fans speculating as to who may be the actual villain, pulling the strings in the film. They also wondered whether the character is the real villain of the film or just a secondary antagonist.

The more pressing question, however, is who is MODOK in the film? This is only asked as Marvel Studios likes to deviate slightly from the comics when it comes to their films.

Ant-Man and Kang (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the comics, MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing) was a former AIM (Advanced Idea Mechanics) scientist named George Tarleton, who experimented with mutagen to increase his intelligence, only to develop an oversized head and shrunken limbs.

The big-headed villain was then forced to use a hoverchair for mobility and has since clashed with heroes such as the Avengers. Tarleton was eventually separated from MODOK in the Fear Itself comic-book storyline, and the latter became its own entity dubbed MODOK Superior, who became the archenemy of Gwenpoole.

M.O.D.O.K in the Avengers video game (image via Marvel/Square Enix)

MODOK's identity in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently unknown, but he is now confirmed, according to a report by Comicbook.com to be played by Corey Stoll. The actor played Darren Cross a.k.a Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man film, who ended up getting trapped in the Quantum Realm, following a duel with Ant-Man. In the film's trailer, MODOK is depicted as being an ally or a creation of Kang.

Nonetheless, the double whammy of both the oversized head villain and the time-travelling conqueror will prove a bit too much for Ant-Man, Wasp, and company to handle.

On a side but important note, Bill Murray is also reported to be playing a villain, albeit a minor one. His character was revealed to be Krylar, an obscure character in the comics who only appeared in one issue of The Incredible Hulk comic.

The character was a scientist of the Microverse who created a machine capable of generating nightmares or dreams in a person. Krylar was eventually killed in the same issue he appeared in.

Other information on Ant-Man 3

Promo art for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (image via Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on February 17. The film will feature both returning as well as new cast members.

The returning cast includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Randall Park, and Gregg Turkington, all of whom will reprise their roles from previous MCU projects such as Ant-Man, Wasp, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, Jimmy Woo, and Dale.

The new cast will include:

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang,

David Dastmalchian as a new character Veb, after portraying Kurt Goreshter in previous Ant-Man films,

William Jackson Harper as Quaz,

Katy O' Brien as Jentorra, leader of nomadic freedom fighters trying to expel Kang from their homeland in the Quantum Realm,

Bill Murray as Krylar, governor of the Axia community who seems to have a history with Janet,

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the main villain of the film and the Multiverse Saga as a whole, and

Corey Stoll is also reported to be appearing in the film, possibly playing MODOK.

On January 9, popular beer brand Heineken released a commercial featuring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang to promote the film. It features Lang talking to an ant who seems to be judging him for apparently drinking alcoholic beer.

