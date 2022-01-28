"Wasp recast": Marvel star Evangeline Lilly under fire after attending anti-vax mandate protest

Actress Evangeline Lilly recently came under fire for attending the anti-vax mandate protest in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. The Marvel star took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the event and said she decided to join the march to support “bodily sovereignty.”

The 42-year-old shared that she stands against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as she believes no one “should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.” Lilly also listed several other reasons behind her opinion against vaccination:

She claimed that the vaccine mandate is not “safe” and “healthy.” The actress concluded her post by saying she understands the “world is in fear,” but she believes “answering fear with force” will not fix the problems.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star left fans disappointed with her latest actions, with many taking to social media to call out the artist. Some enraged fans even asked Marvel to recast Lilly’s role in the franchise:

Younis @younityyy Oh dear God. Wasp recast incoming Oh dear God. Wasp recast incoming💀💀 https://t.co/YmgopIWctu

Lilly has played the role of Hope van Dyne/Wasp since the 2015 MCU film Ant-Man. She reprised her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers Endgame and is also expected to appear in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Twitter reacts to Evangeline Lilly’s anti-vax actions

Evangeline Lilly has found herself in the middle of several controversies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to her debatable opinion on social distancing, quarantine, and vaccine mandates.

During the peak of the pandemic in March 2020, the actress refused to self-quarantine and said she valued "freedom over lives." At the time, she wrote:

“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Lilly also faced backlash after comparing the COVID-19 virus to “respiratory flu” but later apologized for her comments:

“I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

More recently, Lilly landed in hot waters after attending Robert F. Kennedy's anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington. Her latest move left social media users upset, with many taking to Twitter to express their disappointment at the situation.

Some fans have also drawn comparisons between Lilly and her MCU co-star Letitia Wright for their similar opinions on COVID-19 vaccines. Several fans also asked Marvel to replace the actors from their respective roles in the franchise:

Uncovering The Truth @UncvrngTheTruth Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly was at the DC anti-vaccine mandate. She says she was advocating for “bodily sovereignty.” And yes, she was also in the crowd for RFK Jr’s Holocaust rant. But she didn’t feel the need to speak out against that! Marvel, please fire Evangeline Lilly. Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly was at the DC anti-vaccine mandate. She says she was advocating for “bodily sovereignty.” And yes, she was also in the crowd for RFK Jr’s Holocaust rant. But she didn’t feel the need to speak out against that! Marvel, please fire Evangeline Lilly.

Brad Shankar @bradshankar Swara Ahmed @spiderswarz God we can’t have any good women scientist heroes in the MCU. Evangeline WTF you doing? God we can’t have any good women scientist heroes in the MCU. Evangeline WTF you doing? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/KDgZUqcZ9R First Letitia Wright and now Evangeline Lilly... 🤦‍♂️ This is disappointing. As some of the few lead MCU heroines, they could use their platforms to be role models, especially for kids, but instead, they choose this nonsense. Sigh... twitter.com/spiderswarz/st… First Letitia Wright and now Evangeline Lilly... 🤦‍♂️ This is disappointing. As some of the few lead MCU heroines, they could use their platforms to be role models, especially for kids, but instead, they choose this nonsense. Sigh... twitter.com/spiderswarz/st…

Pramit @pramitheus Swara Ahmed @spiderswarz God we can’t have any good women scientist heroes in the MCU. Evangeline WTF you doing? God we can’t have any good women scientist heroes in the MCU. Evangeline WTF you doing? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/KDgZUqcZ9R Recast. Immediate. They shoulda recast Letitia Wright. They should recast Evangeline Lilly. Ain't nothing THAT special about em. There are much more talented (and sane) actors out there who can take up their spot & make the set a safe space. twitter.com/spiderswarz/st… Recast. Immediate. They shoulda recast Letitia Wright. They should recast Evangeline Lilly. Ain't nothing THAT special about em. There are much more talented (and sane) actors out there who can take up their spot & make the set a safe space. twitter.com/spiderswarz/st…

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Evangeline Lilly will respond to the recent backlash over her anti-vaccine moves.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has reportedly completed production in November 2021 and is expected to hit the screens in July 2023.

Edited by Shaheen Banu