Ant-Man 3 post credits scene explained

Ant-Man 3 is currently plagued by negative reviews, becoming the MCU's second "rotten" film on Rotten Tomatoes. Apparently, many critics have complained that it focuses less on Ant-Man's story and more on the MCU’s larger world-building and fan service.

Kang and the final scenes of Ant-Man 3 provide the most world-building aspects and fan service. As far as the number of end-credit scenes is concerned, Ant-Man 3 follows the usual norm of having two scenes once the credits begin to roll. One is the final post-credits scene that plays at the very end, and the other is the mid-credits scene. Unfortunately, both of them have been leaked.

Spoiler Warning: The following article reveals the ending of Ant-Man 3.

The post-credits scene of Ant-Man 3

The mid-credits scene features the Council of Kangs and their arrival sets up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But the one at the very end is about a single Kang variant in particular which connects to Loki season 2. Quantumania plays out a scene from season 2, which might be shown from a different angle or perspective later this year.

This scene takes place in the early 1900s era and introduces Victor Timely, who is yet another Kang variant. Sporting a mustache, he appears on stage to deliver a presentation on controlling time. Also present in the audience is analyst Loki, who recognizes him.

Mobius doesn’t find Victor Timely scary at all. But Loki gets even more scared than he was when his future variant saw Hulk on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok. So he warns Mobius about Victor Timely's terrifying nature, and then the screen goes black, stating,

“Kang will return.”

Who exactly is Victor Timely?

In the comics, Nathaniel Richards, aka Kang, decides to go back to the year 1901. In this era, he became a brilliant industrialist and inventor and created his own town of Timely, Wisconsin. He became its first Mayor, and as a leader in the industry, he transformed the city into a technological marvel.

But the city was only a front as it became a base for his future and past conquests. So, it’ll be interesting to see how this scene plays out in Loki season 2. Towards the end of season 1, the former God of Mischief tried to stop Sylvie from killing He Who Remains. But he lost that battle and Sylvie sent him back to the TVA.

Just as he returns, he sees that everything has changed. The TVA isn’t after him anymore as he has become an analyst in their eyes. And instead of stopping the nexus events, the TVA was allowing the branches to grow under the leadership of a new Kang variant.

Now, this Kang variant could either be Victor Timely himself. Or it could be one of the 3 leading members of the Council of Kangs, which includes Pharaoh Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus. Another strong variant of Kang could also be in charge of the TVA, just as one variant was exiled to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man 3.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17.

