How strong is Kang the Conqueror? Power levels explained

After He Who Remains' demise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brings the real Kang the Conqueror into the mix. By the time fans reach Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, several of his variants will arrive, leading to a Multiversal War.

Thanos only threatened the existence of one Universe. But all these Kang variants will threaten the entire Multiverse. All of humanity is at risk because the variants will threaten to destroy everything as they try to conquer all worlds and universes. That is the main reason why all the MCU characters should fear him.

Kang variants in the comics (Image via Marvel)

He is dangerous because of the abilities he possesses. He is said to be a descendant of Reed Richards and hails from the 30th century. But having figured out time travel, he managed to conquer nations in the past and came to be called Emperor Rama-Tut.

After moving across the timeline, he got other names like Scarlet Centurion, Immortus, and his younger variant, Nathaniel Richards, aka Iron Lad.

Figuring out a way to navigate time, he got his hands on technology from the 40th century, which allowed him to create an unbeatable suit that granted him a lot of abilities.

Skilled combatant, immortality, and more powers of Kang the Conqueror

Loki introduced one of the strongest villains in the MCU, and Quantumania will prove why Kang is so fearsome and unbeatable. The powers and abilities that he attained are as follows:

Superior-level Intellect

Artwork of MCU's next major villain, Kang (Image via Marvel)

Although this technically isn’t a superpower, what Tony Stark did with his intellectual prowess was unimaginable. He figured out Time Travel and led the Avengers to victory. He was just a human being, but his intellect helped him develop the Iron Man armor that saved the Universe from Thanos.

So, having a superior intellect is probably the kind of power that rivals everything else in the multiverse. There’s a huge possibility that Nathanial Richards from the 31st century will learn about Time Travel because of Tony’s findings in the past. It was because of Doctor Doom in the comics, and in the MCU, it should be because of Tony.

Nathaniel Richards has a superior intellect that he used with regard to the advanced tech he found in the future. He conquered several worlds in the comics. But in the MCU, he conquered the entire multiverse, and it all began with his intellect.

Master Tactician

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki (Image via Marvel)

One could argue that Kang’s strategizing skills are even better than Batman, and with his intellect, he managed to conquer the multiverse. He created a Sacred Timeline narrative for all universes to follow so that they don’t start battling each other.

He placed the Time Keepers at the helm of the TVA. He made them watch over his Sacred Timeline as he wrote the narrative for all living people across the multiverse. According to him, this was the only way to prevent a Multiversal War.

A massive amount of brain power must have gone into devising eons worth of storylines for infinite universes, but He Who Remains did the unthinkable and ran these timelines for centuries. In fact, it is highly likely that he created the terrifying living A.I., Miss Minutes, who would have helped him with the Sacred Timeline narratives similar to how FRIDAY and JARVIS were designed to help Tony.

Immortality

He Who Remains in Loki (Image via Marvel)

Clearly, He Who Remains was much older than he looked, and it’s possible that he could have been thousands of years old. However, in the comic book, Kang is easily over 70 years old. This is also because everyone in his era improved their biology and aged slower than people from the 21st century or before. So, he looked like someone in his 40s.

But aside from that, the real Time Keepers from the comics also offered him a deal to look after the timelines and his own variants in the Multiverse. In exchange for his new job, they offered him immortality. So, he took this offer and became “Immortus,” which was the version of Kang that inspired MCU’s He Who Remains.

But even the variant fans saw in Quantumania seemed to have unlocked immortality because he has been in the realm for ages.

Skilled combatant

Will Kang kill Ant-Man in Quantumania (Image via Sportskeeda)

Having all the time and intellect, He Who Remains also increased his physical capabilities by learning to fight. He has tussled with several Avengers such as Captain America in the books. In fact, Quantumania’s Kang variant has already defeated many Avengers.

Now, rumors suggest that his strongest variant, who would be the main villain of Avengers: Secret Wars, will be called the Beyonder. For those uninitiated, the Beyonder is among the top five strongest beings to have ever existed in the Marvel universe.

So, the powers and combat skills of the Beyonder Kang and his other variants are truly unmatched.

Future tech and armor

Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel)

He Who Remains wears pretty comic-accurate armor in Quantumania. Since the MCU is taking huge inspiration from the source material, fans can presume that his battle armor is produced from a rare synthetic alloy from the 40th century, just like the books.

Like Iron Man and Black Panther’s latest suits, Kang’s armor possesses nano-tech. It is also neuro-kinetic and responds to his subconscious thoughts. Other capabilities of his armor include Super Strength (as strong as an Eternal), durability (even better than Vibranium), and energy projection, among others. This suit also stays functional during time travel.

Besides the armor, this master of time travel can send other people through space and time using his Light of the Centuries Sphere. After the sphere, he is usually seen utilizing his hover-pad in his battles, which is also a part of Quantumania. Overall, He Who Remains is extremely powerful and it would be tough for any hero to beat him one-on-one (unless he wants them to).

It will be interesting to see what other unique weapons and gadgets get added to his armory when he arrives in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to release on February 17, 2023.

