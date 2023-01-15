Avengers: Secret Wars - Every superhero you can expect to see

Avengers: Secret Wars, the film that will bring the Multiverse Saga to a close, is set for a May 1, 2026 release. It was originally scheduled for a November 7, 2025 release until production shifts and delays caused it to be moved to the May date.

Fans are extremely excited for the film after ongoing rumors and reports regarding the presence of past Marvel actors began making the rounds.

If a report from Heavy Spoilers is to be believed, Kevin Feige reportedly wants a specific scene in Secret Wars to outdo the iconic "Avengers Assemble" scene from Avengers: Endgame, where he plans to include nearly every major Marvel movie character from both the MCU such as Iron Man and Black Widow, and pre-MCU films such as Fox's Fantastic Four and X-Men.

In this listicle, we will be looking at every superhero that fans can expect to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars - Black Knight, Venom, and other superheroes that could appear in the film

1) The Avengers/New Avengers

Avengers (images via Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Secret Wars is an MCU film after all, thus it is guaranteed that the Avengers will show up. However, we have no idea as of now as to who will be on the roster.

It is rumored that the end of Captain America: New World Order will see Sam Wilson's Captain America form a new team of Avengers.

However, fans can expect nearly every major MCU hero such as Captain America (Sam Wilson), Ant-Man, Wasp, Black Panther (Shuri), Shang-Chi, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Wong, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, War Machine, Hulk, Clea, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Daredevil and Thor to show up to fight in Battleworld.

Fans should also expect to see variants of these characters show up. Also expect heroes like Echo, Wonder Man, Valkyrie, and White Vision to join the fray.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy in Vol. 3 (image via Marvel Studios)

The Guardians of the Galaxy will likely show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, given that it is a massive film. However, we are not sure as to whether it will be the current incarnation or an entirely new team.

The doubt on which incarnation will show up persists, as director James Gunn has said in many interviews that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of the current line-up of the team as we know it.

Nonetheless, fans can expect Star-Lord, Gamora, Mantis, Adam Warlock, and Nebula as well as their variants to show up.

As for Groot, Drax and Rocket, it is currently unknown whether the MCU versions will show up given that Drax's actor Dave Bautista is reportedly done with the MCU and Rocket's death has been teased in Vol. 3 which will inform as to what Groot does next. However, fans can at least expect variants of the characters to show up in Secret Wars some shape or form.

3) Eternals

Eternals (image via Marvel Studios)

Although Eternals was not well received by the audience, the team's appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars should not be ruled out. Fans can still expect the surviving Eternals, Sersi, Kingo, Thena, Phastos, Makkari, Druig, and Eros (Starfox) to show up in some capacity in Avengers: Secret Wars. Like many MCU heroes, expect to see variants of the characters show up.

Whether Sprite will make an appearance or not is unknown, but nevertheless expect a variant of hers to show up in some capacity. As for the Eternals who are deceased, such as Ajak, Ikaris, and Gilgamesh, expect either the MCU versions or variants of them or both versions to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The next appearance of the Eternals is still unclear. Barry Keoghan shed light on his uncertainty about Eternals 2 stating that it was not announced at San-Diego Comic-Con.

"They didn't mention Eternals 2 so..."

4) Black Knight (Dane Whitman)

Black Knight (image via Marvel Entertainment)

Dane Whitman aka Black Knight made his debut in Eternals, where he is played by Game of Thrones alum Kit Harrington.

In the comics, Dane Whitman inherited a mystical sword called the Ebony Blade from his heroic father and villainous uncle. He has since used the sword to become a hero. He has served on both the Avengers and the Defenders.

The post-credit scene of Eternals, teased Whitman's transformation into superhero Black Knight when he came across the Ebony Blade. He also encounters Mahershala Ali's Blade. Whitman could appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but definitely expect him to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars.

5) Fantastic Four

The MCU's Fantastic Four will arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025. As of yet the cast playing the titular team consisting of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch has not been announced, only that Matt Shakman, who directed WandaVision, will be helming the film.

However, the Fantastic Four film will arrive before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, so expect to see the team in that film and in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Also, expect to see the film feature variants of the team members, particularly John Krasinski's Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) variant. It will also be a treat for fans if Emily Blunt finally agrees to suit up as Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), whether as the MCU version or as a variant.

6) Young Avengers

Young Avengers (images via Marvel)

The MCU has not outright confirmed the development of a Young Avengers project but they have subtly introduced the core members such as Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), Cassie Lang (Stature), America Chavez, Elijah Bradley (Patriot), Billy and Tommy Maximoff via various MCU films and TV shows such as WandaVision, Hawkeye and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Kevin Feige could eventually surprise fans at some point by announcing a Young Avengers project in the form of either a television show, special, or a movie.

Nonetheless, expect these characters to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars as both their MCU incarnations and variants.

7) Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow

Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow (images via Marvel)

Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow all made their MCU exits in Avengers: Endgame but in different ways. Black Widow sacrificed herself in Vormir to help Hawkeye obtain the Soul Stone while Iron Man destroyed Thanos and his army by snapping them away from existence at the cost of his own life.

Captain America survived but decided to go back in time and spend his life with Peggy Carter, returning to the present as an old man, passing his mantle down to Sam Wilson.

Thus, the only option for Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson to return to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars is for them to appear as variants. It remains to be seen whether their variants will be heroic, villainous or both.

8) Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

Deadpool (image via Marvel/20th Century Fox)

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will join the MCU in 2024's Deadpool 3 or Wolverine and Deadpool, where he will be accompanied by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who will pop up his claws yet again after he last did so in 2017's Logan.

As per rumors, fans can expect Wolverine and Deadpool to heavily involve a multiverse-centric story where the titular duo will cross paths with Owen Wilson's Mobius and the Time Variance Authority from Loki.

Thus, it is very likely that both Reynolds and Jackman will return in Avengers: Secret Wars, where they will join forces with the MCU heroes.

9) Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (image via 20th Century Fox/Marvel)

Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in 2024's Wolverine and Deadpool, which will be set in the MCU. Unlike Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearances as supporting characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jackman will have a full-fledged leading role in the film.

Thus, alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, expect Jackman's Wolverine to show up in some capacity in Avengers: Secret Wars, given the massive scale of that film and the rumors and reports surrounding it.

If rumors are to be believed, fans can expect Jackman's Wolverine to meet and fight alongside Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

10) Loki and Sylvie

Loki and Sylvie in Loki (image via Marvel Studios)

Although Tom Hiddleston's Loki started out as a villain, he soon went down a path of redemption in the Infinity Saga where he sacrificed himself to try and kill Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, only for it to be in vain.

In Avengers: Endgame, however, an alternate Loki who was at peak villainy teleported himself into the clutches of the Time Variance Authority where he turned into a conflicted antihero. He was joined by his female variant Sylvie, whom he tried to stop from breaking the multiverse, only to fail.

While fans can expect Loki and Sylvie to show up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty due to their connection to Kang's variant He Who Remains, they can also expect the mischievous duo to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, where they could encounter other variants.

11) 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four (2005-07)

Fantastic Four (image via 20th Century Fox/Marvel)

Although the MCU version of the Fantastic Four is expected to make its appearance, fans can also expect Fox's original theatrical version of the team from the 2005-07 films to join the fray in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The team consists of Ioan Grufford's Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba's Invisible Woman,. Michael Chiklis' Thing and Chris Evans' Human Torch.

Industry insider Daniel RPK has reported that the team will also appear in the upcoming Wolverine and Deadpool. It is not surprising as the film is rumored to also involve a lot of multiversal hijinks.

12) Fox's X-Men characters (2000-06, 2011-19)

X-Men (images via 20th Century Fox/Marvel)

Fans will be delighted at the appearance of Jackman's Wolverine and Reynolds' Deadpool in Wolverine and Deadpool and Avengers: Secret Wars. They would also be pleased to find out that the original theatrical version of the X-Men, consisting of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Halle Berry's Storm, James Marsden's Cyclops, and more are making an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fans can also expect the 2011-19 soft-rebooted version of the team consisting of James McAvoy's Professor X, Michael Fassbender's Magneto, Evan Peters' Quicksilver, and more to join the fray.

It will also be interesting to see the dynamic between either version of Magneto and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, given their familial relationship in the comics.

13) Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home (image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

Fans were ecstatic when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared as their respective wallcrawlers in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the film, they joined forces with Tom Holland's Spider-Man and helped him deal with Aunt May's death and his attempts to cure their respective villains, Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard.

Fans will be delighted to see them again in Avengers: Secret Wars, where they will not only be excited at the prospect of seeing the trio together again but also seeing Maguire's Spider-Man teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

It will also be interesting to see Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man meet Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, given the infamous kiss between both Garfield and Reynolds at the Oscars.

14) Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts (image via Andy Park Art/Marvel Studios)

The Thunderbolts will make their MCU debut in 2024's Thunderbolts. The roster will consist of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who will lead the team, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost.

Given that their appearance will leave a huge impact on the MCU, expect the team to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Also, expect to see variants of the team make an appearance.

It will also be interesting to see Yelena meet a variant of Natasha Romanoff and how she deals with it, given how much she was affected by the latter's death.

15) Midnight Sons

Midnight Sons (images via Marvel)

As of now, the MCU has introduced several members of the Midnight Sons, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and Elsa Bloodstone. Mahershala Ali's Blade will make his debut in 2024's Blade after making a vocal cameo in Eternals and expect Ghost Rider to show up in the MCU as well.

In the comics, the Midnight Sons are a superhero group that focuses on supernatural threats. Unlike the Avengers, however, they only unite to fight a common threat and disband once the said threat has been dealt with.

Thus, expect a Midnight Sons project to be announced sometime in the future. However, fans can expect the team to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars as well, since the film is massive in scope and scale. Also, expect Moon Knight's partner Layla El-Faouly (Scarlet Scarab) to show up.

16) Wesley Snipes' Blade

Wesley Snipes as Blade (image via Marvel/New Line Cinema)

Prior to 2000's X-Men, the first theatrical Marvel film to be released was Blade. The film spawned two more sequels, Blade II and Blade: Trinity. All of the films starred Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter/daywalker.

According to IndieWire, Snipes originally had discussions with Marvel Studios to reprise his role in the MCU only for the role to eventually go to Mahershala Ali. However, Marvel could still bring back Snipes' Blade in Avengers: Secret Wars.

It will be interesting and exciting for fans to see both Snipes and Mahershala Ali's Blades meet.

17) Inhumans

Inhuman Royal Family (image via Marvel/ABC)

Fans were surprised and excited when Anson Mount reprised his role of Black Bolt from ABC's Inhumans series in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a variant of that character and a member of the llluminati.

Black Bolt, however, met his demise when Wanda removed his mouth and turned his own powerful voice against him, exploding his brain.

However, fans can still expect a variant of the character and variants of his family consisting of Medusa, Crystal, Maximus, Lockjaw and Triton, Gorgon, and Karnak to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

18) Quake (Daisy Johnson)

Quake in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (image via Marvel/ABC)

Chloe Bennett's Daisy Johnson made her first appearance in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, which is considered by many fans to not be canon to the MCU. However, Marvel could still integrate the character into the MCU.

Many fans believed that Johnson would make her return in Secret Invasion. However, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. showrunner debunked the rumor, saying that Johnson would not reprise her role from the show but could play a new version of the character and that the showrunners gave their blessing.

Nonetheless, fans can expect Johnson to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars as a variant at the very least.

19) Netflix's Defenders

Marvel's Defenders (image via Netflix)

Out of Netflix's Defenders, which consisted of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist, only Daredevil was integrated into projects produced by Marvel Studios.

However, it had been reported by WeGotThisCovered that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones was set to return in Daredevil: Born Again only for the cameo to be scrapped due to scheduling conflicts with Ritter, with Jon Bernthal's Punisher reportedly taking over her role on the show.

Despite this, fans can expect Marvel to integrate Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist in Avengers: Secret Wars in some shape or form. Also expect Marvel to integrate Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing and Simone Missick's Misty Knight in the film.

20) Punisher

Punisher (image via Marvel/Netflix)

Although Jon Bernthal's return as Punisher from the Netflix Marvel series in Daredevil: Born Again has not been confirmed. Fans can expect the character to return in Avengers: Secret Wars in some shape or form.

Bernthal's Punisher was well-received by many fans, who praised his ability to emote well as Frank Castle (Punisher) and his deftness in handling all aspects of the character.

It would thus be a treat for fans if Punisher appeared in Avengers: Secret Wars. They would be excited to see the character finally interact with and join the Avengers in fighting a common threat.

21) Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina)

Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home (image via Sony/Marvel Studios)

Fans were excited and joyful when Alfred Molina returned as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reprising his role from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2.

Although he started out as a villain in both films, he became a hero after Tom Holland's Spider-Man repaired the inhibitor chip embedded in his spine meant to control his tentacles. He then joined forces with him, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men to cure Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard.

Fans will be excited if Molina returns in Avengers: Secret Wars, where he could reunite with the three Spider-Men. Fans will also be delighted to see another reunion between him and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, but this time they join forces and fight alongside one another.

22) Eddie Brock / Venom (Tom Hardy)

Tom Hardy's Venom (image via Sony/Marvel Entertainment)

Tom Hardy's Venom has been praised by audiences even if his films were mediocre at best. Fans were thus excited upon seeing the mid-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which depicted Eddie Brock and Venom being transported from Sony's Spider-Man Universe to the MCU, thanks to Doctor Strange's miscast memory wipe-spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, fans were upset that Brock did not interact with Spider-Man at all and only appeared in a mid-credit scene which showed him getting transported back to his universe.

Marvel can remedy this by bringing in Hardy for Avengers: Secret Wars, where fans will get excited to see him either fight or team up with Spider-Man and the Avengers.

Other heroes that could appear in Avengers: Secret Wars include Elodie Yung and Jennifer Garner's versions of Elektra from the Netflix Daredevil series and the 2005 film respectively, Seth Green's Howard the Duck, Ben Affleck's Daredevil from the 2003 film.

The film could also include other characters from Sony's Spider-Man Universe such as Jared Leto's Morbius and Bad Bunny's El Muerto.

What are your thoughts on this? Which other superheroes do you think will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars?

