Wolverine and Deadpool: Did Hugh Jackman reveal the title of Deadpool 3?

MCU’s Phase 5 is about to begin, but its most exciting movie, Deadpool 3 is set to arrive at the very end. This is enticing for viewers because not only is Ryan Reynolds finally making his return as Deadpool, but the world will also see yet another appearance by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The upcoming Wolverine and Deadpool outing will finally begin filming in 2023. So just as we move closer to its production and eventual release date, more information about the movie will begin to hit the internet. However, Hugh Jackman may have already seemingly revealed the title of Deadpool 3, leaving fans over the moon.

Hugh Jackman seemingly reveals Deadpool 3 title as he continues banter with Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman But don’t get me wrong … But don’t get me wrong … https://t.co/8ymOYUOq9m

Hugh Jackman posted yet another video continuing his banter with Ryan Reynolds. While he was praising Reynolds’ recent Apple TV+ movie, Spirited, he also asked netizens to stop validating Ryan Reynolds, or else he will have to hear about it while he films “Wolverine and Deadpool” with him throughout 2023.

This could have been a random description of Deadpool 3, which obviously includes both Deadpool and Wolverine as co-leads. However, considering the kind of marketing campaign that both Deadpool movies ran in the past, one would agree that nothing is random. Reynolds then took to Twitter to reply to Jackman’s video and said, “Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub?”

Jackman even replied to it saying, “It’s catchy, right!?”

While there has been no official confirmation, there is a possibility that Wolverine and Deadpool will indeed be the title of Deadpool 3.

Hugh Jackman’s future as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (Image via 20th Century Studios)

With the return of the Logan actor to the MCU, most fans have been asking if the move is permanent. While that may be highly unlikely, Jackman did have an interesting answer to a question about his return beyond Deadpool 3.

Speaking on The Empire Film Podcast, he was asked about the chances of playing Wolverine beyond Deadpool 3 and he simply replied:

“I imagine every movie as a one-and-done. That’s how I see it. I’ll be honest, I had a two-picture deal at the beginning, but I still assumed it was a one-and-done. You know, back then, there were no comic movies. I just take it one at a time. I’m lucky in that way, I don’t have to think beyond that, but I think it’s the best way to go.”

Well, if one looks back at all of his Wolverine appearances, this is the pattern he has followed. Hence, it could very well result in an Avengers: Secret Wars appearance too.

Wolverine and Deadpool (Image via 20th Century Studios)

As of now, rumors suggest that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be about the new Avengers, but Avengers: Secret Wars is where every Marvel hero (young or veteran) will unite. So, the return of two previous Spider-Men in No Way Home was supposed to set up Secret Wars. Additionally, the return of Logan in Wolverine and Deadpool may also be a setup for Secret Wars.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, fans await an announcement soon. A crossover involving the original six Avengers, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool along with many other Marvel heroes is surely possible now.

Deadpool 3 aka Wolverine and Deadpool is set to release on November 8, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes