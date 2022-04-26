Who is El Muerto aka Juan Carlos? Exploring origin as Bad Bunny is cast as him in Sony x Marvel film

Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is expanding as a new addition has been announced by the company. For the first time, fans will see a Latin superhero lead as a part of the universe.

An antihero from the Spider-Man universe named El Muerto is getting a solo film, and Bad Bunny will be portraying the lead role. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, is a musician, rapper, actor, record producer, and professional wrestler. The 28-year-old celebrity has won many awards for his unique contributions to the music industry. Besides these, he has also started making guest appearances in WWE in 2021.

Previously, his acting skills were seen in Narcos: Mexico and F9, and now he is all set to appear in Marvel's upcoming film Bullet Train.

Bad Bunny has been a fan of Wrestling since childhood, and the role in the movie also involves Wrestling. Hence, as per the sources, the actor shares his excitement:

"This opportunity to bring El Muerto to life, it’s amazing. It’s incredible. I love wrestling, I grew up watching wrestling, and now I’m a wrestler. I think it’s the perfect role for me. It will be epic, I’m sure."

Sony x Marvel's El Muerto's character in the Marvel comics is a super Wrestler

El Muerto is a masked Wrestler in the comics who receives all his superpowers from the mask passed on to his family members from their ancestors. However, each new wrestler has to prove their potential to their oppressor, el Dorado. When El Muerto was presented to him by his father, Marcus Estrada, he was terrorized because he knew he couldn't fight him at the time. That's because it was his beginning as a Wrestler. Hence, his father had to step up and sacrifice his life to protect him.

Impressed by his father's courage, el Dorado granted Juan Carlos, aka El Muerto, ten years to travel across the globe and be brave enough to fight a strong masked opponent and unmask him. So, ten years later, John Jameson was approached by Juan to organize a Wrestling match charity event in which he wanted to fight Spider-Man.

El Muerto fought Spider-Man in the comics (Image via Marvel)

Both the masked characters attended the match, and Spidey was confident enough about his potential, thinking he would quickly bring El Muerto to his knees. However, the tide turned, and El Muerto almost defeated and unmasked the web-slinger until he was stung by him with a paralyzing poison.

Later, Spider-Man protected El Muerto in the hospital when el Dorado came to claim his life. Spidey and Muerto joined hands to knock down el Dorado. However, it wasn't easy to defeat someone like Dorado, so he smartly escaped from the hospital before the duo could beat him.

The storyline of the Marvel film has not been disclosed, but the date has been declared, which is January 12, 2024.

