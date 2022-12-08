Deadpool 3 rumored to feature Chris Evans as Human Torch

Apparently, Deadpool 3's surprising story could feature Chris Evans as Human Torch. It is turning into the next Spider-Man: No Way Home with rumors about its cast spreading like wildfire.

The film is currently under pre-production as Ryan Reynolds is finalizing the narrative with director Shawn Levy, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

So far, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are the only ones confirmed to appear in the movie. However, several rumors and reports have teased the possibility of Miss Minutes, Mobius, and the TVA having a presence.

Charlie Cox mentioned that a Daredevil-Deadpool team-up would be cool too. However, seeing Chris Evans as Human Torch instead of Cap would surely be intriguing.

Deadpool 3 to feature Chris Evans as Human Torch?

Deadpool and Human Torch (Image via Marvel)

Chris Evans has showcased a wide range portraying several protagonists and antagonists in multiple genres. Yet for someone who strives to be an all-rounder, he also holds the record of appearing in the greatest number of comic book movie franchises. While the world mostly knows him as Captain America, he has actually played eight different comic book characters.

Before Captain America, the world saw Chris Evans as the Human Torch in 2005’s Fantastic Four. Following that, he returned for 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer as well, but Fox totally messed up Galactus, so any future prospects of the franchise died under them.

However, Deadpool 3 seems to be reviving them.

Fantastic Four in Deadpool 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Industry insider DanielRPK shared a rumor on his Patreon about a month ago where he stated that the original Fantastic Four will be appearing in the next Deadpool outing. Since then, several other scoopers have also supported the idea and many have even stated that Chris Evans has signed on to return already.

Culture Spider 🕷️ | NEW OWNER @Culture_Spider Last Ember report of the day:

Chris Evans will return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool 3! Last Ember report of the day: Chris Evans will return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool 3! https://t.co/9CAf7TMZUj

We’ve got to take this rumor with a grain of salt, but it is important to note that Chris Evans has been open to coming back as Johnny Storm in the past. Back in 2021, he cameoed in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy.

So, it won’t be the craziest idea for him to appear in another Ryan Reynolds movie. After all, he is great friends with the Red Notice actor, and he highly appreciated Deadpool back in 2016.

Thus, Chris Evans as Human Torch could surely happen in Deadpool 3 along with the likes of Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, and Michael Chiklis returning as Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and the Thing respectively. With Hollywood riding a wave of nostalgia, it would be nice to see Evans put his "flame on" for a change instead of just returning as Captain America yet again.

How could we see Chris Evans as Human Torch again?

Chris Evans as Human Torch (Image via 20th Century Studios)

It is pretty much confirmed that TVA will be involved in Deadpool 3. So, they could be involved in the Fantastic Four cameo as here are three ways this cameo could happen:

Number 1, they could just show up while Deadpool jumps across universes as he runs from the TVA. Number 2, the TVA could employ the Fantastic Four to go after Deadpool. Third, there could be a "Deadpool kills the Fox universe" scenario.

Ryan Reynolds pitched this idea to Marvel a while back. So, Marvel could be doing a version of that by allowing Deadpool to kill many of Fox’s old superheroes. This way, Feige won’t even have to bring this old Fantastic 4 into Secret Wars as they’d already be dead.

It’d be interesting to see if we’d get to see Chris Evans as Human Torch in Deadpool 3, when it releases on November 8, 2024.

