The original Fantastic Four to appear in Deadpool 3, rumor suggests

Just as we’re entering Marvel’s Phase 5, rumors about Deadpool 3 are going haywire. It is turning into another Spider-Man: No Way Home scenario, where reports of multiple mutants and multiversal characters are making their way to the internet. So far, the only ones who have been confirmed to appear in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 are Wade Wilson and Logan.

But besides Wolverine, one rumor has suggested that we could see Dafne Keen return as an older Laura Kinney, aka X-23. Then there's talk of Deadpool 2’s Cable, Domino, and Colossus. Loki’s Mobius and the TVA are said to be involved, as Reynolds himself teased Miss Minutes on Twitter. Now, we’ve got further rumors of the original Fantastic Four making a cameo in Deadpool 3.

2005’s Fantastic Four team returning in Deadpool 3?

Just when you may have thought that Phase 5 rumors would slow down as Marvel is deploying countermeasures after Phase 4, this Deadpool 3 chatter continues to spread across the internet like wildfire. About a month ago, established insider DanielRPK shared a rumor on his Patreon about the original Fantastic Four's appearance in the upcoming Deadpool outing.

He stated that the likes of Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis are expected to reprise their Fantastic Four roles in the new Deadpool movie, as the Merc with a Mouth keeps jumping universes while running from the TVA. DanielRPK did state that his rumor isn’t confirmed yet. But over time, many other sources have also corroborated this piece of intel.

Chris Evans cameoed in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy back in 2021. In the past, he has also been open to returning as Johnny Storm. It would be nice for many fans to see him play a different character in the MCU for a change.

Fan reactions to Fantastic Four’s appearance in Deadpool 3

Three Fox characters have already been confirmed for MCU. Now with the Fantastic Four news, many are looking forward to their cameo in Deadpool 3. Twitter has been flooded with positive fan reactions.

@ReverseGoblin shared a theory about how it could happen:

@walllcrush98 stated that Deadpool might end up killing those four heroes.

@its_a_warning teased the involvement of TVA in Deadpool’s multiversal shenanigans.

Sanatani Batman @its_a_warning @DeadpoolUpdate now I am pretty sure that the TVA is pruning the Fox timelines and Deadpool is escaping and he rescues Logan and together they both are on the run @DeadpoolUpdate now I am pretty sure that the TVA is pruning the Fox timelines and Deadpool is escaping and he rescues Logan and together they both are on the run

Then there’s Reddit user u/kothuboy21, who suggested that the new Deadpool movie could end up being a lot like Spider-Man: No Way Home. He wrote:

"I have a feeling Deadpool 3 is sorta gonna be like a NWH for the Fox stuff so seeing other Fox universes makes sense, especially with the TVA apparently involved."

While the original Fantastic Four movies didn’t feature the most amazing narratives, many agreed that their casting choices were spot on. That’s why so many fans have supported their return to the upcoming Deadpool movie.

Kevin Feige’s plan or prank?

Rumors have suggested that Kevin Feige wants all of the original Marvel franchise characters to be back for Secret Wars. He has been on the path of restoring old franchises through variants and pranks on fans. And the Fantastic Four’s return in Deadpool 3 could be another WandaVision/Doctor Strange 2 situation.

WandaVision played a prank on the viewers by turning Quicksilver into a mere “Bohner” joke. Then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness killed off all the cool variants it brought in to increase the shock value. So, with the kind of character that Deadpool is, the return of the Fantastic Four could be handled in the same way as Multiverse of Madness.

The new Deadpool movie is supposed to be a gory movie. If Marvel is going for a “Deadpool kills the Fox Universes” storyline, then Deadpool could end up killing all the OG Fantastic Four members. It’ll be interesting to see how the Fantastic Four are added to the movie (if the rumors about their appearance are indeed true).

Deadpool 3 arrives on November 8, 2024.

