Who is Chloe Bennet, and what is her relationship with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul was in a relationship with American actress Chloe Bennet for a few months in 2018.

The two got close on the set of the movie Valley Girl, which was released on OTT platforms and select drive-in theaters last year in May. The movie had completed production and was slated to be released in June 2018. However, the release was first delayed because of controversies surrounding Logan Paul, and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chloe Bennet defended Logan Paul after he was heavily crticized for posting a live video recording from Japan's 'Suicide Forest'. Chloe Bennet took to Twitter to support Logan Paul.

Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 11, 2018

The YouTube sensation returned the favor by thanking her publicly.

Who is Chloe Bennet?

Chloe Bennet is a 28-year-old American actress, best known for playing the character of Daisy Johnson aka 'Quake' on the Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff show on ABC, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Born on April 18, 1992 in Chicago to Bennet Wang and Stephanie Crane, Chloe moved to her father's home country of China at the age of 15 to pursue a career in music. She released two singles in 2011 in the US as well, named 'Uh Oh' and 'Every Day in Between'.

Moving back to the US, Chloe changed her surname to the first name of her father as she had difficulty landing film and TV gigs with an Asian surname.

Chloe Bennet's first on-screen appearance was as the host of a summer dance series called 'The Nightlife on TeenNick'. Before landing her big role on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Bennett had a recurring supporting role on ABC drama series Nashville.

Chloe Bennet played one of the lead characters on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where she first appeared on the series pilot in September 2013. Chloe was introduced as a hacker-activist 'Skye' who joins the organization S.H.I.E.L.D., but is later revealed to be the superhero 'Quake'.

She co-starred with Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker for all seven seasons of the show.

Logan Paul on Chloe Bennet: I have so much love for her

Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet split only a few months into their relationship. However, they continue to have an amicable friendship, according to what Logan Paul told ET Online last year while doing press for the release of their movie, Valley Girl.

"Chloe and I got close on set and had a relationship thereafter, and that girl changed my life," Paul confessed. "I have so much love for her and I'm so blessed that I got to do that movie and spend time with her and reap the benefits of being in her presence. But we are on good terms, amicable, platonic, friendly and we both just appreciate each other…So no old romantic feelings but it was nostalgic watching back this time in my life where I was going through so many changes, personally and publicly."