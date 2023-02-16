Ant-Man 3 mid credits scene leak reveals why Kang is the most dangerous MCU villain

Ant-Man 3 is just around the corner, and Kang’s arrival into the mix has fans truly hyped about the film. Unfortunately, the critic reviews haven’t completely gone the way of this Ant-Man threequel. Still, that shouldn’t cause any major hindrances as people’s word of mouth could do wonders, and that strong support will come from the mid-credits scene that the movie carries.

The post-credits scenes of both Ant-Man movies have been truly epic. The first one teased the Wasp’s arrival and led people directly into Captain America: Civil War. Then Ant-Man and the Wasp connected with Infinity War and gave fans an entry into Avengers: Endgame.

Now, just like a regular MCU movie, Ant-Man 3 also carries two post-credits scenes that follow a similar pattern to the previous Ant-Man movies. These scenes are said to be even better than what we’ve got in the past. In fact, the mid-credits scene alone is described as so “crazy” that it could pull in huge crowds by itself. Unfortunately, it has already been leaked.

Disclaimer: This article reports Ant-Man 3’s leaked mid-credits scene.

Ant-Man 3’s mid-credits scene reveals the Council of Kangs and the three popular Kang variants

The Council of Kangs appears in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel)

Ant-Man 3 is supposed to give us a pathway to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. So, one of its post-credits scenes was always going to include a setup for the next Avengers film. This setup ultimately comes from the mid-credit scene, which introduces fans to the Council of Kangs.

This crucial sequence brings the comics to life as we see an entire Gladiatorial pit filled with Kang variants. They are called in by the Council of Kangs, led by three of the most popular Kang variants - Pharaoh Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus (who seems to be the Kang Prime).

The description of the scene reveals how it begins with Immortus, Rama-Tut, and the Scarlet Centurion talking about the death of Kang from Ant-Man 3. They call him “the exiled one” as he was trapped in the Quantum Realm, thanks to Jannet. But with his demise, the Council of Kangs has become more cautious.

Loki’s Multiverse created by Kangs (Image via Marvel)

Immortus reveals the separate branches of the Multiverse that the Kangs created after the demise of He Who Remains. He then calls in every Kang variant from across the Multiverse to discuss their plan of attack against the Avengers, who are slowly beginning to invade the multiversal boundaries.

Just as the three leading Kangs enter the Colosseum of Kang variants, thousands of others appear and greet them, recreating the infamous comic book panel involving hundreds of Kangs. Each is played by Jonathan Majors, a Nexus being in the MCU. And with this, the scene comes to an end.

The implications of Quantumania’s mid-credits scene

Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel)

With the council ready for a massive Kang Bang, one can be sure that this is Kang’s true power. Even if one is killed, millions of other Kang variants are ready to pounce on the opportunity to conquer the entire Multiverse.

They caused a massive multiversal war in the past, but He Who Remains stopped them with Alioth's help and intertwined the Multiverse into a sacred timeline. The mid-credit scene reveals the kind of threat He Who Remains was warning Loki and Sylvie about. Sylvie killed him anyway, leaving the Sacred Timeline shattered.

The Immortus variant of Kang (Image via Marvel)

With the growing branched timelines, other Kang variants like Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion took control of the Multiverse and maybe even the TVA. Now moving into The Kang Dynasty, one could imagine how the three leaders of the Council of Kangs could wreak havoc.

Being the ruler of ancient Egypt, Emperor Rama-Tut could pick up a small team of the Avengers and battle them in his Empire. Scarlet Centurion, who belongs to the 21st century in the comics, could take on a second group of Avengers in the present day. Immortus, on the other hand, could pick a group and take them into the future to unleash his technological advancements upon them.

The unkillable nature of all Kang variants and their control over time make them the most dangerous villains in the entire MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17.

