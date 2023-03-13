Oscars 2023 fashion face-off: Who wore it better?

The Oscars 2023 red (champagne) carpet has been rolled out, and the paparazzi have taken their positions to see the stars arrive in their most glamorous attire. It's Oscars 2023, and once again, the fashion world is abuzz with excitement over who wore it better.

From sparkling gowns to sleek suits, the biggest names in Hollywood and Bollywood have pulled out all the stops to make a statement on the most prestigious night in the film industry.

With fashion icons and trendsetters aplenty, the competition is fierce, and the world is watching with bated breath to see who will come out on top.

Most awaited fashion face-off of the Oscars 2023

1) Black dress face-off - Elizabeth Olsen and Lady Gaga

Black dress face-off - Elizabeth Olsen and Lady Gaga (Image via T&C)

Two of the most sensational ladies at the Oscars 2023 event pulled off stunning black dresses.

Lady Gaga was wearing a sheer black Versace gown which she paired with a Tiffany & Co. Archives Necklace in Platinum and Diamonds. Elizabeth Olsen wore a long black Givenchy dress with black Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a bold red lip.

Both the black dresses were stunning in their own ways and both Olsen and Lady Gaga pulled them off perfectly with the statement accessories and bold lips.

2) White suit face-off - Harry Shum Jr. and Paul Mescal

White suit face-off - Harry Shum Jr. and Paul Mescal (Image via T&C)

The Oscars 2023 red carpet was full of black-suited men, but not Harry Shum Jr. and Paul Mescal, who pulled off white suits with elegance.

Harry Shum Jr., wore an Adeam with Christian Louboutin shoes. Paul Mescal chose to dress in a white suit jacket and accessorized with a red rose pinned to the lapel. However, it seems like Harry Shum Jr. upped his fashion game with a black sleek waist belt.

3) Louis Vuitton face-off - Ana de Armas and Cate Blanchett

Louis Vuitton face-off - Ana de Armas and Cate Blanchett (Image via T&C)

Both Ana de Armas and Cate Blanchett have been nominated for the "Best Actress" category for their main roles in Blonde and Tár, respectively. Along with this match at the 2023 Oscars, they have aced dresses by Louis Vuitton.

Ana de Armas' sequined look was inspired by the famous outfit Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to John F. Kennedy.

Cate Blanchett, on the other hand, went for sustainable clothing. She donned a chic Louis Vuitton outfit that was both stylish and environmentally friendly. It had a sleek navy skirt and a blouse that was elegantly draped in blue and taken from the house's archives.

4) RRR face-off - NTR Jr. and Ram Charan

RRR face-off - NTR Jr. and Ram Charan (Image via T&C)

NTR Jr. and Ram Charan attended the grand event for their movie RRR and the nominated song from it, Natu Natu won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Both aced the look in black kurtas with brooches and emblems, looking bold and handsome in their attire. Ram Charan's velvet suit featured an asymmetrical kurta, a bandh gala jacket, and straight-fitted pants with a stylish brooch, while NTR Jr's tiger emblem in the suit caught everyone's attention.

These are just a few of the looks that caught people's eyes at the ceremony being held at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023. There are several other looks that the celebs served that can be found right here.

The Oscars 2023 started off at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET and is available to view on the ABC channel and the ABC website. The ceremony is also available to stream on Hulu.

Follow our live blog for Oscars 2023 updates: nominations, winners, and red carpet.

Poll : 0 votes