“Historic”: Twitter erupts as RRR song Naatu Naatu wins Oscar 2023 for Best Original Song

Indian film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song title at the Oscars 2023, held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre.

Fans, especially people in India, were thrilled with the award as it was the sixth Oscar for the country over the years. After Slumdog Millionaire, RRR gained popularity all over the world.

In the 95th Academy Awards, the Telugu movie industry’s music composers, M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, received the prestigious award for their composed track, Naatu Naatu. To note, the song earlier won the Golden Globe Awards.

RRR is an SS Rajamouli-directed movie featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles.

Fans celebrate Oscar win for Naatu Naatu

Twitter has erupted since the Academy Awards for Best Original Song went to RRR song Naatu Naatu. The Indian track beat songs by Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

In addition to Naatu Naatu, the other four nominees were Applause (Diane Warren) from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand (Lady Gaga and BloodPop) from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up (Rihanna) from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This is a Life (Mitski and David Byrne) from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Fans worldwide are cheering for Naatu Naatu and are overjoyed as it won its first Academy Awards. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

After becoming the HIGHEST GROSSING Indian film of 2022,



After becoming the HIGHEST GROSSING Indian film of 2022, #RRRMovie has now become the FIRST EVER INDIAN FILM TO WIN an #Oscar The global sensation #NaatuNaatu received a standing ovation and defeats the likes of Rihanna & Lady Gaga to win the #Oscars

'Naatu Naatu' has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars . This is probably one of the finest moment for Indian Cinema.

'Naatu Naatu' song has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song and Elephant Whispers wins best documentary short subject at the #Oscars . What a proud moment for Indian Cinema !

Music composers/writers M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose received the award at the 95th Academy Awards. Holding the trophy, Keeravaani said:

“I grew up listening to the Carpenters. And now, here I am, with the Oscars”

He then hummed the Top of the World track by Carpenters and continued his acceptance speech by mentioning RRR director SS Rajamouli. The musician thanked the Academy and a line of movie's producers.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu has previously won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a Hollywood Critics Association Film Award.

Indians who won the Oscars over the years

Several Indians have graced the red carpet at the Oscars over the years. Many of them have presented awards as well.

The first Indian to receive the Academy Awards was Bhanu Athaiya, who bagged the trophy under the category of Best Costume Design in 1982.

Then, in 1992, Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Award. In 2009, India won three awards for Slumdog Millionaire song Jai Ho under the categories of Best Sound Mixing (Resul Pookutty), Best Original Song (Gulzar), and Best Original Score and Best Original Song (A.R. Rahman).

Meanwhile, the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre witnessed India bag its sixth Oscar Awards. Prior to the win, Indian actress Deepika Padukone appeared on stage and introduced singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava who performed Naatu Naatu live for the audience.

They received a standing ovation at the end.

