“We won at life”: BTS’ Jung Kook dancing to Naatu Naatu on live stream has Indian ARMYs going wild

The wee hours of March 4 (in KST) was another night of BTS’ Jung Kook going live on Weverse and spending time with ARMYs. For Indian fans, the livestream included a never-imagined-before moment when the Golden Maknae played Naatu Naatu, an Oscar-nominated song from the hit Telugu movie, RRR.
The Indian side of ARMY Twitter were surprised and ecstatic to find the Euphoria singer vibing to the hit song. It seems that many of the history-making achievements of RRR have even spread to BTS’ ears.
RRR is a Telugu film directed by popular Indian director S.S. Rajamouli and stars two of the biggest South Indian actors, Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in lead roles.
The movie’s track Naatu Naatu has hit it off the charts by not only being nominated at the Oscars, but also winning awards for the 'Best Song' category at the Critics Choice Award. RRR even bagged the 'Best Foreign Film' award at the CCA.
BTS’ Jung Kook reveals he has watched Telugu-hit RRR, sings and dances to Naatu Naatu
For Indian ARMYs, BTS’ Jung Kook’s latest live stream was nothing short of an Oscar-worthy win already. The Butter singers have acknowledged their growing Indian fandom and participated in several interviews too. However, the icing on the cake is the group’s youngest casually vibing to RRR’s hit song, Naatu Naatu.
Naatu Naatu has taken over the world with its extremely catchy melody and powerful, in-sync hook choreography. Having a BTS member even play the song, let alone sing or dance to it, was a dream for many Indian ARMYs. It came true on March 4 KST, when BTS’ Jung Kook held another one of his karaoke live streams in the wee hours of the night, around 2 am.
However, Indian ARMYs could hardly concentrate on the rest of the live stream as they were still reeling in the fact that the Euphoria singer danced to Naatu Naatu. Fans’ reactions across Twitter varied, but almost all of them contained enthusiasm and surprise.
Moreover, since the hook choreography of Naatu Naatu is performed by the two lead actors, ARMYs are now hoping that BTS’ Jung Kook performs it as a challenge with a fellow member. Check out the ecstatic responses from Indian ARMYs learning that the Golden Maknae knows about RRR, below:
RRR's team thanks BTS' Jung Kook in an official tweet
As fans began trending Naatu Naatu and the Euphoria singer's name, RRR's official Twitter account thanked the singer in their own language:
"Jungkook... It's really great that you like Natunatu so much. We send lots of love to Jungkook, the BTS team, and the whole of Korea. #RRRMovie"
Naturally, both BTS' Jung Kook's vibing to Naatu Naatu and RRR's team acknolwedging it is a big win for Indian ARMYs.