“We won at life”: BTS’ Jung Kook dancing to Naatu Naatu on live stream has Indian ARMYs going wild

The wee hours of March 4 (in KST) was another night of BTS’ Jung Kook going live on Weverse and spending time with ARMYs. For Indian fans, the livestream included a never-imagined-before moment when the Golden Maknae played Naatu Naatu, an Oscar-nominated song from the hit Telugu movie, RRR.

The Indian side of ARMY Twitter were surprised and ecstatic to find the Euphoria singer vibing to the hit song. It seems that many of the history-making achievements of RRR have even spread to BTS’ ears.

Elysia⁷ @reniitae Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life

Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life https://t.co/6S7amWdspZ

RRR is a Telugu film directed by popular Indian director S.S. Rajamouli and stars two of the biggest South Indian actors, Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in lead roles.

The movie’s track Naatu Naatu has hit it off the charts by not only being nominated at the Oscars, but also winning awards for the 'Best Song' category at the Critics Choice Award. RRR even bagged the 'Best Foreign Film' award at the CCA.

BTS’ Jung Kook reveals he has watched Telugu-hit RRR, sings and dances to Naatu Naatu

`p⁷☆ JHOPE ON THE STREET OUT NOW!🕺🪞 @btsuniversea JUNGKOOK EVEN STOOD UP AND DANCED ON NATTU NATTU LIKE THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE OH MY GOD JUNGKOOK EVEN STOOD UP AND DANCED ON NATTU NATTU LIKE THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE OH MY GOD https://t.co/hsLTuxIG8Y

For Indian ARMYs, BTS’ Jung Kook’s latest live stream was nothing short of an Oscar-worthy win already. The Butter singers have acknowledged their growing Indian fandom and participated in several interviews too. However, the icing on the cake is the group’s youngest casually vibing to RRR’s hit song, Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu has taken over the world with its extremely catchy melody and powerful, in-sync hook choreography. Having a BTS member even play the song, let alone sing or dance to it, was a dream for many Indian ARMYs. It came true on March 4 KST, when BTS’ Jung Kook held another one of his karaoke live streams in the wee hours of the night, around 2 am.

However, Indian ARMYs could hardly concentrate on the rest of the live stream as they were still reeling in the fact that the Euphoria singer danced to Naatu Naatu. Fans’ reactions across Twitter varied, but almost all of them contained enthusiasm and surprise.

Moreover, since the hook choreography of Naatu Naatu is performed by the two lead actors, ARMYs are now hoping that BTS’ Jung Kook performs it as a challenge with a fellow member. Check out the ecstatic responses from Indian ARMYs learning that the Golden Maknae knows about RRR, below:

AJWA⁷||military wife|| on the street🐿 @_ajwaheed

OMG OMG JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU HE SAID HE WATCHED RRR THE FVCK? OMG OMG JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU HE SAID HE WATCHED RRR THE FVCK?😭😭😭😭😭https://t.co/HKONOeU9OS

FACE Beethoven ON THE STREET⁷ @findingmybias



JUNGKOOK KNOWS THE CHOREOGRAPHY OF NATTU NATTU JUNGKOOK KNOWS THE HOOK PART OF NATTU NATTUJUNGKOOK KNOWS THE CHOREOGRAPHY OF NATTU NATTU JUNGKOOK KNOWS THE HOOK PART OF NATTU NATTU 😭😭😭JUNGKOOK KNOWS THE CHOREOGRAPHY OF NATTU NATTU 😭😭😭 https://t.co/zMAKx2MX44

dalbyeol⁷ 🪞on the street @minieslildimple the infamous nattu nattu step!!!maknae line doing this WHEN?



DROP IT ALREADYY the infamous nattu nattu step!!!maknae line doing this WHEN?DROP IT ALREADYY https://t.co/9oc57nDmRN

Shru⁷ #on the street @bangtinyboyys 1 min 31 seconds jungkook vibing to natu natu never letting this go 1 min 31 seconds jungkook vibing to natu natu never letting this go https://t.co/EUDVby3Kru

🪞🛣️ Set Me Free On The Streets @harshitaislost WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT JUNGKOOK WILL PLAY NATTU NATTU ON HIS LIVE 🫶🏻 MY GOD! MY HANDS ARE SHAKING WHILE TYPING THISWHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT JUNGKOOK WILL PLAY NATTU NATTU ON HIS LIVE🫶🏻 MY GOD! MY HANDS ARE SHAKING WHILE TYPING THIS 😭💜WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT JUNGKOOK WILL PLAY NATTU NATTU ON HIS LIVE 😭🫶🏻 https://t.co/nm9LAaiUCj

MY LOVE ◡̈ @vanteguggie JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU YOU ARE KIDDING ME?)?&)&/?&/

JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU YOU ARE KIDDING ME?)?&)&/?&/https://t.co/174PE8vK4w

Sanjida⁷ on the street ♡🪞 @myg7kosmos



nattu nattu is a 🤌

never have i ever thought that i will get to see jungkook listening and vibing to a telugu song. like this is insane omg!nattu nattu is a 🤌 never have i ever thought that i will get to see jungkook listening and vibing to a telugu song. like this is insane omg!nattu nattu is a 🤌✨https://t.co/ai5MZCDlQe

Mini⁷🌙 FACE❤️‍🔥 24/3 @mini_minimoni_

My indian army heart is so damn happy!!!

Catch all the headlines in India tomorrow saying how our Jungkookie was enjoying this song🥺

#nattunattu #Jungkooklive He was actually enjoying NATTU NATTU!!!My indian army heart is so damn happy!!!Catch all the headlines in India tomorrow saying how our Jungkookie was enjoying this song🥺 He was actually enjoying NATTU NATTU!!!My indian army heart is so damn happy!!!😭😭❤️❤️Catch all the headlines in India tomorrow saying how our Jungkookie was enjoying this song🥺😭#nattunattu #Jungkooklive https://t.co/WYOvsT3sNs

Sonali Choudhury @Sonali_37

JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU HE SAID HE WATCHED RRR!🤯



JUNGKOOK LIVE !!

This is so surprising for me 🙂..



JUNGKOOK LIVE JUNGKOOK SINGING NATU NATU 🫠 THE WAY HE SAY NATU 🫠🥹JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU HE SAID HE WATCHED RRR!🤯JUNGKOOK LIVE !!This is so surprising for me 🙂..JUNGKOOK LIVE JUNGKOOK SINGING NATU NATU 🫠 THE WAY HE SAY NATU 🫠🥹 JUNGKOOK VIBING TO NATTU NATTU HE SAID HE WATCHED RRR!🤯😭🇰🇷♥️🇮🇳 JUNGKOOK LIVE !!This is so surprising for me 🙂.. JUNGKOOK LIVE JUNGKOOK SINGING NATU NATU 🫠 https://t.co/x0KfM8IRqS

RRR's team thanks BTS' Jung Kook in an official tweet

As fans began trending Naatu Naatu and the Euphoria singer's name, RRR's official Twitter account thanked the singer in their own language:

"Jungkook... It's really great that you like Natunatu so much. We send lots of love to Jungkook, the BTS team, and the whole of Korea. #RRRMovie"

RRR Movie @RRRMovie ‍ ‍ ‍



나뚜나뚜를 너무 좋아해 주셔서 정말 대단해요. 우리는 정국이와 방탄소년단 팀, 그리고 대한민국 전체에 많은 사랑을 보냅니다.

정국아...나뚜나뚜를 너무 좋아해 주셔서 정말 대단해요. 우리는 정국이와 방탄소년단 팀, 그리고 대한민국 전체에 많은 사랑을 보냅니다. #RRRMovie 정국아... ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥나뚜나뚜를 너무 좋아해 주셔서 정말 대단해요. 우리는 정국이와 방탄소년단 팀, 그리고 대한민국 전체에 많은 사랑을 보냅니다. #RRRMovie https://t.co/ktAEfc56xB

Naturally, both BTS' Jung Kook's vibing to Naatu Naatu and RRR's team acknolwedging it is a big win for Indian ARMYs.

Poll : 0 votes