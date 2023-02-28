Create

“Jungkook’s hair OMG: BTS star takes over Twitter trends as ARMYs go gaga over latest WeVerse live

By Anwaya Mane
Modified Feb 28, 2023 14:15 IST
BTS
BTS' Jungkook hosts a surprise live on Weverse for fans (Image via BIG HIT MUSIC)

On February 28, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook surprised ARMYs by going live on the fan-community platform Weverse.

ARMYs were surprised to receive a sudden notification from the Euphoria crooner, who has gone live on the platform for the fourth time in a month. The last time he went live, he hosted an impromptu singing session with his pet dog Bam and a short Instagram live with his bandmate V.

Dressed in a simple black tee shirt, he showed off his well-maintained mullet and multiple piercings to ARMYs watching him on livestream. A visibly excited fan took to social media to comment,

“Jungkook’s hair OMG.”
jungkook's hair omg https://t.co/58HCDBRICg

Jungkook takes over Twitter trends with key phrases “His Hair” and “I Volunteer”

the type of jungkook smile and giggles that gives me butterflies twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rXOqanMgTT

BTS’ Jungkook startled ARMYs by hosting another surprise live broadcast for fans within the same month. Immediately upon the live broadcast, the Dreamers singer took over Twitter with phrases like “His Hair” and “I Volunteer.”

🐰 ah I'm too lazy to wash up.. is there anyone who can help wash me up? 😅*I VOLUNTEER!! 🙋‍♀️ https://t.co/GIsoMQ7GKd
ME PLEASE I VOLUNTEER. I WILL WASH YOU HOWEVER YOU WANT JUNGKOOK https://t.co/WT8qO2XRXI
I hope he never cuts his hair https://t.co/vW82JekWhJ
🐰 jimin hyung is here too 😆 https://t.co/bQl8VbXvxr
The way he immediately fixes his hair and gets so giddy whenever he finds out Jimin is there https://t.co/0QnBaOELCg
jungkookie never beating the bunny allegations https://t.co/apGUealRKs
jungkook's "jimin hyung is here" 🥺 https://t.co/3nUeculjLI
Jungkook live: *doorbell ringing*who is that? i never open the door for anyone i don't know hehe i should start singing <the song> againHE'S JUST LIKE ME 😭#JUNGKOOK #JK #JKLive #Jungkooklive #jungkookie #BTSJUNGKOOK #JungkookTo1BOnSpotify JUNGKOOK JUNGKOOK https://t.co/Tdpvah51Wv

For the unversed, BTS’ youngest member flaunted his long hair on the live stream, which he has been growing for the past few months.

ARMYs joked that Jungkook’s mullet is a consolation for fans in response to SUGA chopping his hair when he recently made an appearance at the VIP premiere of the movie Devil’s Deal.

@jjklve_ Everyone was crying about Yoongi’s haircut so he came to console us with his mullet.

Notably, BTS’ Jungkook appeared on the Weverse live broadcast for a short while with no particular agenda, and fans were delighted to get a glimpse of the Dreamers crooner, who hasn’t made a public appearance in a while now.

At one point, a fan asked what he was up to, and BTS’ maknae joked that he hadn’t even had a bath yet and cheekily asked if anyone was willing to help him wash up.

🐰 ah I'm too lazy to wash up.. is there anyone who can help wash me up? 😅*I VOLUNTEER!! 🙋‍♀️ https://t.co/GIsoMQ7GKd

At one point, Jimin and J-hope also commented on the Euphoria singer's impromptu live session and remarked that they would love to stay back longer, but Jimin had to go film for the music video of his upcoming debut solo album FACE, due to be released on March 24.

The Dreamers singer acknowledged this heartfelt comment from “Jimin hyung” on his live stream as well.

Jimin's comment on Jungkook's Weverse LIVE.🐥 What's kyuuni?🐿 All of a sudden?🐥 Oh it's Japanese🐥 Hyung needs to leave for filmingJimin is always working so hard 🥹 We can't wait to see what he is preparing for us! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LF8tbzJA4h

BTS’ Jungkook deletes his personal Instagram

Jungkook on WeverseI left Instagram, it's not hacked :)I wasn't using it so I just deleted it .. don't worry !!! https://t.co/Fz08LbgxiR

In a surprising development, BTS’ Jungkook deleted his personal Instagram account. Shortly after his fun Weverse live, fans were shocked to learn that his personal Instagram was nowhere to be found.

A few fans assumed that perhaps it is a technical glitch from Instagram’s side or that the Euphoria crooner had deactivated his Instagram account. Fans also began assuming that perhaps his account has been hacked.

To put all speculations to rest, the My Time singer confirmed that he had indeed deleted his Instagram account, citing that he had not been using it actively, so he deleted it.

This isn't the first time he has made changes to his Instagram account. He previously deleted all his posts on Instagram and uploaded new pictures with a proper alignment to look neat.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayati Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...