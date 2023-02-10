“The impact of Jungkook live”: Fans flex as Physical 100 becomes the third most-watched show on Netflix after BTS’ member’s livestream

Jungkook went live on the South Korean platform Weverse on February 3, 2023. During the live, the singer shared memorable moments with his fans and watched different Netflix shows, including the reality series Physical 100. The idol was seen enjoying eating fried chicken and watching the intense survival show with enthusiasm.

Physical 100 is a game entertainment reality show where hundreds of people with great physiques and strong bodies. These individuals claim to be the strongest and compete with each other to find out who has the best body and who has the most physical strength.

The BTS member was live with more than 10 million real-time viewers who were all watching Physical 100 after the idol began doing so. Soon the show's viewership skyrocketed, and it became the third most-watched show on Netflix. When they found out about this, fans were overjoyed and one tweeted:

(FAN) 나비ᴰʳᵉᵃᵐᵉʳˢ @smiiliingkookie



— ‘60 Chicken’ kept trending at #3 on Baemin which is the most used food delivery app in SK.



— Physical 100, the Netflix show Jungkook watched, increased in a massive way the searches on Google.



— he got many people wanting chicken🤭



That’s JK! THE IMPACT OF JUNGKOOK LIVE— ‘60 Chicken’ kept trending at #3 on Baemin which is the most used food delivery app in SK.— Physical 100, the Netflix show Jungkook watched, increased in a massive way the searches on Google.— he got many people wanting chicken🤭That’s JK! THE IMPACT OF JUNGKOOK LIVE😭— ‘60 Chicken’ kept trending at #3 on Baemin which is the most used food delivery app in SK.— Physical 100, the Netflix show Jungkook watched, increased in a massive way the searches on Google. — he got many people wanting chicken🤭That’s JK! https://t.co/UoBuwNwrru

Fans can’t stop thanking Jungkook for recommending the captivating show

JUNGKOOK Brilliance @MainGoldenStar Media reports that based on Netflix’s data, Physical: 100 received over 30 million hours viewed this week, an increase of 9 million. “There is a couple of interesting things about that big jump in viewership (which even the producer is attributing to Jung Kook).” Media reports that based on Netflix’s data, Physical: 100 received over 30 million hours viewed this week, an increase of 9 million. “There is a couple of interesting things about that big jump in viewership (which even the producer is attributing to Jung Kook).”

After Jungkook’s live, Physical 100’s viewership ratings went from number seven to number three on the most-watched Netflix shows in the world in the first week of February.

The show received an overall increase of nine million hour views, drastically going up from 22.5 million to 31.3 million as compared to the previous week. The show also became the most-viewed non-English show on Netflix worldwide in that week.

Many fans started watching the show and could not get enough of how addictive it was. They went on to describe the notable attributes of the show and the great recommendations by the idol.

One fan even mentioned how they were whipped over by one of the show's contestants, Yoshihiro Akiyama. To their surprise the idol had previously sparred with him and shared the same on their Instagram.

One fan even commented on how thankful they are for Jungkook’s recommendation.

⟬⟭⟭⟬ Carmen 🖤 HOBIUARY 🐿☀️ 🖤 @xCarmenxAnnx Thank you to Jungkook because I am OBSESSED with Physical 100! This woman right here is amazing 🤩 Thank you to Jungkook because I am OBSESSED with Physical 100! This woman right here is amazing 🤩 https://t.co/EjqUiXwDq5

☼˖☽ @acekoomi twitter.com/i/web/status/1… not me simping over sexyama in physical 100 and i just now realised he and jungkook had already met not me simping over sexyama in physical 100 and i just now realised he and jungkook had already met 😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iVUXKDGa4r

제⁷ 전밤엄마 | JK 🌟ˢˡᵒʷ @zuyuuB WEVERSE LIVE (2)



JUNGKOOK'S EYES WENT ALL ROUND WHILE WATCHING PHYSICAL: 100 🥺 230203 JKWEVERSE LIVE (2)JUNGKOOK'S EYES WENT ALL ROUND WHILE WATCHING PHYSICAL: 100 🥺 230203 JK 🌟 WEVERSE LIVE (2)JUNGKOOK'S EYES WENT ALL ROUND WHILE WATCHING PHYSICAL: 100 🥺😭 https://t.co/0dFnTWuUzq

Audrie⁷ ♡ @AudrieOT7 I feel like Jungkook watching Physical 100 is giving him way too many ideas lol Also he’d probably do really well on that show haha I feel like Jungkook watching Physical 100 is giving him way too many ideas lol Also he’d probably do really well on that show haha https://t.co/zVZvDwHqRW

jasmine @yoongisfavecat I can see jungkook was definitely watching physical 100 for the plot I can see jungkook was definitely watching physical 100 for the plot https://t.co/8hMsyBN4QL

Yoshihiro Akiyama, also known as Choo Sung-hoon, is a Korean Japanese MMA fighter, gold medal winner, judoka, and TV personality. As a part of Physical 100 and as someone who had previously met the idol, Akiyama took to Instagram and posted multiple stories that showed how grateful he was that the idol was watching the reality show.

bora 💜 @bora_twts At the Physical 100 press conference, Jang Hoki, the show’s PD, was asked about seeing Jungkook watch his show on a recent live-stream. “I thought, “I shouldn't brag about it,” but I saw BTS Jungkook watching Physical 100' [on a livestream]. I tried not to brag about it, but + At the Physical 100 press conference, Jang Hoki, the show’s PD, was asked about seeing Jungkook watch his show on a recent live-stream. “I thought, “I shouldn't brag about it,” but I saw BTS Jungkook watching Physical 100' [on a livestream]. I tried not to brag about it, but + https://t.co/uDUI320l9j

Even the producer Jang Hogi could not stop bragging about how thankful he was that Jungkook was watching the show and exposing it to more viewers. At the press conference for Netflix’s Physical 100 held on February 7, 2023, he mentioned:

"I was touched looking at fan art and video contestants that fans have been uploading since last week. I want to tell you that the contestants are so grateful."

PD Jang Hogi added that the reason why the show is witnessing an increase in interest and viewership is possibly because of Jungkook and commented:

“BTS’ Jungkook watched Physical 100 on live broadcast and after that there were 10 million users watching our show.. I tried not to brag but I can’t help it. I’d like to thank him.”

Fans believe that it is the idol's impact that has helped the show increase its viewership and have commented that he can increase any show's viewership just by watching it and recommending it.

Jungkook SNS✨️ @Jungkook_SNS Yoshihiro Akiyama (Choo Sung-hoon), Japanese mixed martial artist and popularly known as Sarang’s father, who previously met Jungkook and posted video of their sparring, thanked Jungkook for watching ‘Physical 100’. Yoshihiro Akiyama (Choo Sung-hoon), Japanese mixed martial artist and popularly known as Sarang’s father, who previously met Jungkook and posted video of their sparring, thanked Jungkook for watching ‘Physical 100’. https://t.co/P4UnVtIR6t

More about Jungkook’s latest activities

Similar to his live on Weverse, the idol also created history for BTS when he came live on Instagram with Kim Tae-hyung for the very first time. The duo talked about things and played around with their Instagram features. They were live for approximately twelve minutes on Instagram.

Fans could not get enough of their unexpected interaction and first-ever live. They keep talking about and flooding the internet with historic moments for the group and them. Fans are wishing for more such lives in the future.

It has been reported by South Korean media that the Alive singer is currently occupied preparing for his first-ever solo album.

Poll : 0 votes