BTS’ Jungkook and Beyonce have been trending on social media due to a clip that went viral on social media on February 5. The clip is from the UK comedy series Deep Fake Neighbors Wars, where they have been mentioned as a married couple.

On January 26, ITVX dropped all six episodes of Deep Fake Neighbor Wars. The series is presented as a reality series where they have used Deep Fake Technology to transform common actors and people into celebrities who impersonate them and live ordinary lives in the residential area of South London.

In one episode, the person who impersonated Beyonce is seen introducing Jungkook as her husband, who works as a fireman. Upon seeing the viral clip, one fan tweeted:

Fans are amused after watching Beyonce mentioning that her husband Jungkook works in the fire service

According to ITVX, the comedy series, Deep Fake Neighbor Wars transforms the UK’s best new impressionists into the world’s most famous celebrities. In the series, they live as ordinary people who are neighbors to each other and engage in petty and chaotic neighbor disputes.

In a clip from an episode titled Beyonce vs. Ellie Billie Elish Neighbor War Part 1, the actress impersonating the Halo singer mentions that she has a perfect husband who works at the fire service.

A framed photograph showcasing BTS members wearing the fire service’s uniform is framed and kept in the house. In the photo, RM can be seen wearing black sunglasses, and fans have noticed that Jimin looks taller than his usual height.

Fans are reacting to the viral clip in a very optimistic way, laughing at how and when he got married to Beyonce. They are also amused by the BTS members being shown as firefighters in the series. Many assume that the boy band's firemen look can be a reference to their hit song Fire.

lux⁷ @jmblze jungkook and beyoncé got married and he works in the fire service with the rest of the members???? what is going on jungkook and beyoncé got married and he works in the fire service with the rest of the members???? what is going on https://t.co/gmZezMvVNN

𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓪𝓭𝓪 ☂⛲𝄞⚽(fan) @purpuriu_ I can't believe someone has a framed marriage photograph of Beyonce & Jungkook? MY Jungkook? Have you all lost your damn mind?!🤣🤣🤣 kaykay⁷ @j2theh0pe WHY is jungkook and beyonce married in this show WHY is jungkook and beyonce married in this show😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/5P9IeSFGOp What is MY future husband doing there? 🤣I can't believe someone has a framed marriage photograph of Beyonce & Jungkook? MY Jungkook? Have you all lost your damn mind?!🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/j2theh0pe/stat… What is MY future husband doing there? 🤣😩😩I can't believe someone has a framed marriage photograph of Beyonce & Jungkook? MY Jungkook? Have you all lost your damn mind?!🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/j2theh0pe/stat…

You're a clown that's why I @Selsfavclown Another thing the illuminati hides from us. Jungkook and Beyoncé are married. She wrote the song " Drunk in Love" for Jk and not for Jay-Z. Another thing the illuminati hides from us. Jungkook and Beyoncé are married. She wrote the song " Drunk in Love" for Jk and not for Jay-Z. https://t.co/lihrCA4j52

Mon⁷ @ger_anium @Starlit_Lauren Meanwhile her husband that works in the fire service @Starlit_Lauren Meanwhile her husband that works in the fire service https://t.co/0roAk6aifF

It’s quite funny to fans as Beyonce is already married to Jay-Z and has three kids named Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

The series is filled with celebrities such as Idris Elba, Tom Holland, Kardashian, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, and others living side-by-side away from the crowd in the city but having constant disputes and conflicts with their neighbors.

Another viral moment from the show was when the show paired rapper Nicki Minaj with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland as a married couple in past episodes.

Latest updates on Jungkook

The BTS member is actively interacting with his fans. Over the past few days, he has conducted four to five hours of live performances on a South Korean app called Weverse, where he answered questions from his fans, flirted with them, did a karaoke live concert session where he sang songs from the group NewJeans, BLACKPINK and even sang Unholy, which went viral.

The idol became the first BTS member to ever conduct an Instagram live session with Kim Tae-hyung, where he chatted with the member. The idol also shared a few affectionate moments with his pet Bam.

While Jungkook and Beyonce’s relationship has never been the talk of the town, Beyonce once featured Jungkook in her Virgo Season Yearbook, as both celebrities share the same zodiac sign.

It has been reported that Jungkook will release his solo album sometime in 2023, while Beyonce will hold her Renaissance World Tour starting in May.

