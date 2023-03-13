Best-dressed women who ruled Oscars 2023 red carpet (Photos)

The glitz and glamor of Hollywood were in full swing as the world's most prestigious awards ceremony, the Oscars 2023, brought together the industry's finest. As the stars arrived at the venue, all eyes were on the red carpet.

Amongst a sea of glittering gowns and dazzling jewels, some of the actresses stole the show with their impeccable choices. From bold and daring designs to classic and elegant ensembles, these best-dressed women set the tone for the night and left a lasting impression on everyone present. Here's a closer look at the ladies who reigned supreme on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

Angela Bassett, Deepika Padukone, and more best-dressed women on the Oscars 2023 red carpet

1) Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen was surely one of the best-dressed women at the 2023 Oscars. She looked stunning as she turned heads in her elegant Givenchy dress. The actress styled her hair in a sleek bun and complimented her appearance with a bold red lip and statement jewelry.

2) Cara Delivigne

Cara Delevingne, present at the 2023 Academy Awards tonight, walked the red carpet in a gorgeous crimson Elie Saab haute couture gown. Her stunning red dress is among the best Oscars dresses of 2023. It is also being touted as one of the best looks of the actress at the event till now.

3) Angela Bassett

At the 2023 Academy Awards, Bassett wore a purple mermaid-style gown with a dramatic neckline designed with a trail. She accessorized her look and took it to the next level with a diamond snake choker. She has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

4) Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wore a stunning sheer Versace gown that was previously worn by Gigi Hadid at the Versace FW23 event in Los Angeles. She never ceases to amaze the audience, and she did not disappoint at the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

She surprised the audience with a simple yet stunning Versace gown. Her Top Gun: Maverick song Hold My Hand has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category.

5) Sofia Carson

For the 95th Academy Awards, Sofia Carson wore a stunning gown and turned heads on the red carpet. The actress aced her look for the 2023 Oscar in a white off-shoulder gown by Giambattista Valli. She took her outfit to the next level with an elegant chocker with green stones.

6) Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas' sequined look was inspired by the famous outfit Marilyn Monroe donned in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to John F. Kennedy. The 34-year-old star wore a midi dress with a corset-style front and tonal sequins, which she accessorized with pointed nude heels.

The actor has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in Blonde.

7) Deepika Padukone

The actress looked stunning at the Oscars 2023 in a beautiful off-shoulder black gown.

Her black velvet dress had a plunging off-shoulder neckline, drapes on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached opera gloves, a corseted bodice, a cinched torso, a figure-hugging fit, and mermaid-style pleated skirt that grazed the floor.

Deepika is currently gearing up to present an award at the prestigious event.

Several fan-favorite stars walked the red carpet in style and dressed to impress at the event. Let us know in the comment section which star you believe stole the show.

