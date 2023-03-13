Order of awards at Oscars 2023 speculated based on last year's Academy Awards schedule

One of the most revered award ceremonies in the entertainment industry, the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, is almost here. Fans waiting for the prestigious event can tune in at 8 pm ET (or 5 pm PT) for the live broadcast of the 95th edition of the Oscars.

Like the previous installments of the Academy Awards, the AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) has brought in a long lineup of presenters to honor the best in cinema. Many fans are now also curious about the presenting order, but AMPAS has maintained secrecy around the same.

The order of awards presented at the Oscars also remains random. However, readers can look at last year's schedule to get an idea of how the accolades may be presented at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Academy Awards presenting order: How accolades were given at the 2022 Oscars

Here's the order in which the awards were presented at the 94th edition of the Oscars, which was held on March 27, 2022:

Supporting actress Sound Cinematography Documentary short Visual effects Animated feature Animated Short Supporting actor International film Live-action short Costume design Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Score Film editing Documentary feature Production design Original song Directing Lead actor Makeup and hairstyling Lead actress Best picture

Some awards were not part of the live telecast and were included later in the ceremony. However, for the 2023 Academy Awards, every award will be presented live during the broadcast.

The stars set to present the awards during the 95th Oscars include:

Halle Berry

Antonio Banderas

Elizabeth Banks

Jessica Chastain

John Cho

Andrew Garfield

Hugh Grant

Danai Gurira

Salma Hayek Pinault

Nicole Kidman

Florence Pugh

Sigourney Weaver

Riz Ahmed

Emily Blunt

Glenn Close

Jennifer Connelly

Ariana DeBose

Samuel L. Jackson

Dwayne Johnson

Michael B. Jordan

Troy Kotsur

Jonathan Majors

Melissa McCarthy

Janelle Monáe

Deepika Padukone

Questlove

Zoe Saldaña

Donnie Yen

Besides the presentations, the event will also feature performances from four of the five Best Original Song nominees. Here are the performances that viewers will be able to catch during the ceremony:

David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu to perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Rihanna to sing Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren to croon Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform Naatu Naatu from RRR

Lady Gaga, who was supposed to be performing Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, will not take the stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Instead, she will be attending as a nominee for the Best Original Song category.

The ceremony will be hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, and viewers can watch it live on ABC, ABC.com, and the ABC app. Alternatively, one can also sign up for TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV to watch the Oscars, which will be held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

