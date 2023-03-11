5 Best Original songs nominated for Oscars 2023

The most prestigious award ceremony of the year, the Oscars 2023, is almost upon us. This year's lineup in all the categories consists of all the A-listers that 2022 has given to us, and competition for the Oscars will indeed prove to be tough.

From Naatu Naatu to Lift Me Up, this year's nominees for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards bring us a range of talent and tunes. There is a lot of contention and speculation going around about who will win the award.

5 nominees for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023

While we still have to wait two more days to find out who wins the accolade, take a look at all the nominees in the category.

Naatu Naatu from RRR

With music composed by M.M. Keeravaani and lyrics written by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu from S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most joyous and unexpected hits of 2022. The energetic, unrestrained, and colorful song is the soul of the Indian movie, which is coupled with a groovy dance sequence by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. Packed with an unbelievably fun burst of energy and jubilation, the toe-tapping number has become famous not simply at home but all around the globe, and rightfully so. With the Golden Globe already under its belt, the song is moving towards bagging another major accolade at the Oscars 2023.

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rihanna’s first single in over two years, Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is an homage to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 from colon cancer. The song is a beautifully simple and elegant number that puts Rihanna at the forefront of the race this year. The music for the song is by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson, while the lyrics have been written by Tems and Ryan Coogler. Rihanna does the vocals for the number, along with Tems.

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

With both music and lyrics done by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, Hold My Hand marks the pop singer's third nomination in this category. The singer has worked with Michael ‘BloodPop’ Tucker to bring a soulful rendition with a heart-wrenching tune, which is perfect for a movie like Top Gun: Maverick. Bloodpop and Gaga pulled off an amazing song solely due to their team effort. The song is a one-of-a-kind number that only Gaga can pull off.

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

While this is the fourteenth time Diane Warren has been nominated in this category, it is the first time that Sofia Carson, who has performed the number, has been nominated for the award. The music and lyrics for Applause have been done by Diane Warren, with Carson singing the song for the anthology movie Tell It Like a Woman. Although the song has made it to the list of nominees, critics and fans are unsure why it has been nominated given that it brings nothing new from Warren, who has been continuously nominated for an Oscar for the past six years.

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

This Is a Life is a quiet and graceful number, appropriate for a movie like Everything Everywhere All At Once. Mitski and David Byrne wrote the lyrics for the song, which has surprisingly soft vocals and a mournful tone, which is unusual for their songs. The music for the song has been done by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski.

All about the Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on the ABC network channel. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and we can expect all the Best Original Score nominees except Lady Gaga to perform at the Oscars 2023.

Tune in to watch the Oscars 2023 this weekend to find out who takes home the prize for Best Original Score.

Learn about this year's Oscar nominations: Best Picture and more. Read our article.

Poll : 0 votes