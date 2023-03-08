Oscar 2023 nominee - How much money did Tom Cruise's movie Top Gun: Maverick make at the box office?

The 2022 action drama movie Top Gun: Maverick was the second highest-grossing theatrical release of the previous year with a box office total of just under $1.5 billion worldwide. However, Paramount unfortunately failed to rule the domestic box office even after reaching new heights with the movie.

The Tom Cruise-led film generated a whooping revenue of $719 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada. According to Comscore, ticket sales for the film couldn't be matched by any other 2022 releases, and more than half of Paramount’s overall domestic haul depended on the film.

While the Top Gun sequel topped the charts as one of the highest-grossing films of the year, it was Disney that ultimately took home the 2022 box office medal.

Top Gun: Maverick is the 12th highest-grossing film of all time

Top Gun: Maverick proved to be much more successful than the original 1986 release and is now aiming to land behind 1997’s Titanic as the second most financially successful Best Picture Oscar winner ever. The film has already been bestowed with several awards and nominations and is speculated to shine at the upcoming Oscar 2023 awards as well.

In 2022, Paramount released several films like The Lost City, Smile, Scream, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This pushed the company's box office earnings to around $1.3 billion, the third-highest haul for studios, as per Comscore's reports. Ultimately, Top Gun: Maverick contributed to around 10% of the total $7.5 billion in domestic ticket receipts collected last year. However, the domestic total fell compared to 2019, before the pandemic, when it was 34%.

The film was easily going to be the highest-grossing movie of 2022 until Marvel Studios pictures and James Cameron’s dropped Avatar: The Way of Water. The epic science fiction film has managed to bag more than $2 billion worldwide.

Disney films represented nearly 27% of all box office revenue domestically in 2022. Three of its films earned spots in the top five highest-grossing films of the year and four in the top ten. Movies like Warner Bros. Barbie, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are just some of the most anticipated films releasing in 2023.

What is Top Gun: Maverick about?

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is set 30 years after the event of 1984's Top Gun, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. In the 2022 film, he plays the role of a test pilot and flight instructor, training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission.

The synopsis of the film, according to IMDb, reads,

"After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN's elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it."

The film was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison.

