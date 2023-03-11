How to watch Oscars 2023 around the world? Timings explored

Oscars 2023 is arguably the biggest event of the month, having already become the talk of the town over the past few weeks. With some great films from across the world participating, starting from Everything Everywhere All at Once to Banshees of Inisherin to Argentina, 1985, there is a collective global excitement about the event.

As usual, ABC holds the broadcasting rights to the 2023 Oscars, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel once again. It kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and will be available for viewing on both the ABC channel and ABC's website. It will also be available for streaming on Hulu. But this is relevant only inside the United States, where ABC has a grasp. For other regions across the world, viewers will have to resort to other channels or means.

The timings for the Oscars will also vary significantly from region to region.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2023 in different regions of the world?

Canada

Canada will see the event kick-off at 5:30 p.m. ET on its exclusive provider for years, CTV. CTV is also home to other major events like the Super Bowl. CTV and its digital apps will also air the 95th Academy Awards ceremony itself live using ABC's networks starting at 5 p.m. PT.

United Kingdom and Ireland

Inisherin will be the focus of this year for the UK, which will be able to witness the event live on Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky, which holds the exclusive rights to the broadcast yet again this year. It will kick off at 11 p.m. London time, with Sky News and Sky Showcase showing the red carpet.

Germany

ProSieben, a broadcasting partner, has always broadcast the event in Germany and has done so for many years. Viewers will also be able to live-stream the award ceremony on prosieben.de and the ProSieben app. The event will begin at 1 a.m. on Monday local time

France

Canal+, part of media conglomerate Vivendi, is France's official broadcasting partner for the 2023 Oscars. Live red carpet coverage will start at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday. The actual event will begin at 1 a.m. on Monday local time. Starting at 10:56 p.m. on Monday, Canal+ will rebroadcast the entire 2023 ceremony.

Italy

Just like in the U.K., Sky will serve the people of Italy who want to watch the event live. The event will be broadcast on the Sky Cinema Oscars and Sky Uno channels, starting with pre-awards coverage on Sunday at 9:15 p.m. local time.

Spain

Moviestar+ will start its Oscar coverage in Spain at 11:30 p.m. The main ceremony will begin at 2:00 a.m. local time.

Portugal

RTP has exclusive live rights to the Academy Awards in Portugal. The coverage will be there from 1 to 4 a.m.

Sweden

The Oscars 2023 will be broadcast on TV4 Play from Sunday at 11 p.m. local time and on TV4 from midnight.

Denmark

Free-to-air broadcaster TV 2 will broadcast the 95th Academy Awards, starting at 10:50 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Norway

In Norway, Disney+ has the rights to the Oscars and will start coverage at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Netherlands

The digital FilmBox channel will be covering the event in the Netherlands. The coverage will begin at 2 a.m.

Belgium

In Belgium, the pay-TV channel Pickx+ is the main channel where the event will be broadcasted. The coverage will kick off at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday. Telenet will provide Flemish coverage of the Oscars like every year.

Latin America

Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT, HBO Max, and CNN Chile will all work in the Latin American region. The coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET across the region.

Japan

Premium cable operator Wowow, which has previously carried the ceremony as well, will be the main destination for viewers residing in Japan. It will kick off at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Singapore

The big Hollywood awards show will be live-streamed on meWatch and Channel 5. The first event will begin at 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

India

Disney’s Star India will air the Oscars once again on its Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star World channels live at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, much like in previous years.

Australia

For Australian viewers, Channel 7 and its 7plus streamer will serve as the main destinations. The coverage in Australia starts around 11 a.m. local time on Monday.

Many other regions have their own set of timing and broadcasting partners. Hopefully, it becomes more accessible to all regions of the world.

