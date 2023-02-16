10 surprising Oscar wins of all time

The coveted Oscars are always a dramatic event. Like every year, the award ceremony, which is widely considered the biggest accolade a film, filmmaker, or cast member can get, is just around the corner. And like every year, this year's Oscars will also hopefully pack some surprises.

The Oscars have always been a shocking affair, with uncontrolled drama (like last year's Chris Rock and Will Smith infamous slap incident) and unexpected wins (despite what the critics say). This is a trend that is here to stay for the long run.

While some of these wins have managed to remain culturally relevant, others have simply been criticized by fans and critics alike. But anyhow, there are a few things more exciting than a shocking upset or a shocking victory.

Disclaimer- These opinions are completely subjective. This list is arranged in no particular order.

From Parasite winning 'Best Picture' award in 2020 to Suicide Squad winning in 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling' category in 2016, 10 most surprising Oscar wins till now

1) Crash- Best Picture (2006)

It is almost impossible to look back and think that Paul Haggis' 2006 crime-drama movie had won 'Best Picture' at the Academy Awards. While not an outrageously bad film, Crash was criticized for many reasons, including its approach to racism.

Many of the critics also called it the worst film of the year, but surprisingly, it managed to bag the biggest award of the night after nearly being out of contention in front of far more acclaimed films like Brokeback Mountain.

2) Suicide Squad- Best Makeup and Hairstyling (2016)

Widely considered one of the worst films to be nominated for the ceremony, it was an even bigger surprise to see it bag an Academy Award in the 'Makeup and Hairstyle' category. Hopefully, Jared Leto's forehead tattoo had to do a lot with this.

3) Rocky- Best Picture (1977)

The 1977 Oscars saw a similar event to the 2006 edition previously, where a clear front-running Taxi Driver, which is still considered one of the greatest films ever made, failed to beat John G Avildsen's boxing drama, which eventually went on to become a classic.

Of course, Rocky is still a great film, but 1977 saw some of the greatest films like Taxi Driver, All the President's Men, and Network compete for the prize.

4) Shakespeare in Love- Best Picture (1999)

A big upset at the 1999 Oscars, Shakespeare in Love managed to overtake Speilberg's epic Saving Private Ryan and cement its place in history with this very unexpected win.

5) My Cousin Vinny- Best Supporting Actress (1993)

While the comedy film did not pick up any big awards, its supporting actor Marisa Tomei caused a lot of uproar by bagging the 'Best Supporting Actress' award despite most rooting for other great performers of the year, like Joan Plowright, Vanessa Redgrave, Miranda Richardson, and Judy Davis, all of whom had a greater chance at the prize.

Tomei is now a well-known figure, thanks to Marvel, where she plays Aunt May.

6) Life is Beautiful- Roberto Benigni wins 'Best Actor' award (1999)

Another tough call, but 1999 saw some great performances from some of the greatest actors of the time. They included Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan, Ian McKellen in Gods and Monsters, Nick Nolte in Affliction, and Edward Norton in American History X.

Despite this, Benigni picked up the 'Best Actor' award with his heartfelt portrayal in the Italian drama. It came as a shocker, since almost everyone in the room thought Hanks had already won it.

7) Moonlight- Best Picture (2017)

While arguably the better film, it still felt like Damien Chazelle's musical, La La Land would take home the big prize. Things turned out differently that night and Moonlight and Barry Jenkins cemented their respective places in Oscars' folklore.

8) The Nutty Professor- Best Makeup (1996)

A critically slammed classic, this Eddie Murphy film was bashed from the time it was nominated on the list.

But to every critic's surprise, the film did manage to win the coveted award for 'Best Makeup,' making it a rare win for films that did so negatively with critics.

9) Dances With Wolves- Best Director (1991)

Still, a beloved and respected film, Dances With Wolves did not go to the Academy Awards as an underdog, but facing the mammoth Martin Scorcese in one of the best works of his lifetime, it sure felt that debutant Kevin Costner had no chance. Much to the surprise and annoyance of critics and fans, Costner did win the Oscar ahead of Scorcese.

10) Parasite- Best Picture (2020)

Parasite was the best picture of 2020. Period. But few expected the Academy to acknowledge this fact and actually present the biggest award of the night to a Korean-language film. It was a surprise, but a great one.

