9 actors who won most number of Oscars 

For an actor, winning an Oscar for their performance is widely regarded as the greatest honor of all time. Over the many years of the ceremony's existence, this has been a constant for all actors worldwide.

Over the years, many of the huge names in the industry, like Marlon Brando, Adrien Brody, Meryl Streep, and Denzel Washington, have graced the stage and the world with their performances. And all of them have been rightfully awarded their place in the list of winners.

But some actors have done it more than once, and others will have a chance in the upcoming Oscars 2023. Only the best cut this list of actors.

Nine actors with the most Oscars

1) Denzel Washington (2 Awards)

One of the most famous actors of all time, Denzel Washington, scored the highest honor among actors twice, once in Glory as a Supporting Actor in 1990 and again with Training Day in 2002. For the latter, he won Best Actor. At the time of the achievement, he was the first person of color to make this mark.

2) Jodie Foster (2 Awards)

mikegerri @mikgerri Jodie Foster in a promotional shoot for The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Jodie Foster in a promotional shoot for The Silence of the Lambs (1991) https://t.co/XcTzRx2UuH

Another actor with two Oscars, Jodie Foster, is also one of the most recognized actors in cinema history. Her role as Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs earned her first award for Best Actress in 1991. She followed it up with another victory in 1989 with the controversial film The Accused.

3) Daniel Day-Lewis (3 Awards)

⋆˚🪶#beige cloak ẹnjoyer☕️˖° @_lurkie_ daniel day lewis invented gilfism no debate daniel day lewis invented gilfism no debate https://t.co/EWPAL4FgDP

Widely known for his remarkable acting skills and methodical approach, sometimes even extreme ones, Daniel Day-Lewis is easily one of the best actors of our generation. He has won three Oscars for his performances in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln, all in the Best Actor category.

4) Walter Brennan (3 Awards)

Walter Brennan is perhaps one of the best Supporting Actors in the Academy Awards history, having won three awards in the category. He won the award for Come and Get It, Kentucky, and The Westerner.

5) Ingrid Bergman (3 Awards)

One of the greatest actors to grace the world, the Swedish actress made the nomination list an astonishing eight times. She won the Best Supporting Actress for the adaptation of Agatha Christie's mystery novel, Murder on the Orient Express. She also won two awards for Best Actress in Gaslight and Anastasia at the event.

6) Meryl Streep (3 Awards)

Few actors are more iconic than Meryl Streep, who had a career decorated with huge awards, ranging from Tonys to Grammys. She is also the most nominated actor in the history of the Oscars, with a whopping 21 nominations. She won two Best Actress awards for Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady and a Best Supporting Actress award for Kramer V Kramer.

7) Jack Nicholson (3 Awards)

Here comes Johnny! The Shining actor's haunting performances will be remembered in the film industry for a long, long time to come. He has received 12 nominations for his performances and won three Academy Awards for Best Actor for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment, and As Good as It Gets.

8) Frances McDormand (4 Awards)

Mike McMonagle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mikemcmonagle Finally got around to watching Nomadland. Frances McDormand is compelling. Imagery simply superb. Soundtrack by Ludovico Einaudi. All drew me in. Cinema storytelling at it's best. Highly recommended. Finally got around to watching Nomadland. Frances McDormand is compelling. Imagery simply superb. Soundtrack by Ludovico Einaudi. All drew me in. Cinema storytelling at it's best. Highly recommended. https://t.co/lR55oLVrsI

Perhaps the most outstanding actor of the current generation, Frances McDormand, has been relevant for many years. She won Best Actress for Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Nomadland. Alongside the Best Actress Awards, she also won Best Picture as the producer of Nomadland.

9) Katharine Hepburn (4 Awards)

The greatest actress of the Classical Hollywood Era, Katherine Hepburn, is the only actress to win four Oscars for acting alone. She started her tremendous streak with Morning Glory in 1934. She followed it up with three more Awards: The Lion in Winter, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and On Golden Pond.

Who do you think is the greatest of them all? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes