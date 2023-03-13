Men at Oscars 2023 red carpet: Most stylish looks (Photos)

The prestigious Oscars awards kickstarted on March 12 and several actors and actresses walked the red carpet in style. They turned heads with their stylish looks and have already become the talk of the town. Although the ladies were dressed to impress at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, the men also made noteworthy fashion statements with their looks.

Here is a list of some of the best-dressed men on the Oscars 2023 red carpet, who looked dapper as they grabbed the attention of the paparazzi at the 95th annual academy awards.

Harry Shum Jr. and other best-dressed men at the Oscars 2023

1) Harry Shum Jr.

American actor, dancer, choreographer, and singer Harry Shum Jr. is mainly known for playing Mike Chang on the Fox television show Glee, Benson Kwan on the ABC drama Grey's Anatomy, and Magnus Bane on Shadowhunters. He made a stellar appearance on the red carpet as one of the best-dressed men at the Oscars 2023. He donned a white and black ensemble and took his look to the next level as he added an extra edge to his personality.

2) Brendan Fraser

The actor recently made a massive comeback to Hollywood with his stellar performance in The Whale. His role earned him his first Oscars nomination in the Best actor category.

Brendan Fraser stole the show in a classic tuxedo, which he paired with chic glasses, giving him a perfect red-carpet look at the 2023 Oscars. The actor has turned heads with his simple yet elegant look.

3) Ram Charan

All eyes are set on the Natu Natu fame actor Ram Charan, who took the entertainment industry across the globe by surprise with his work in RRR. The South Indian actor arrived at the award ceremony in an all-black three-piece traditional outfit with hints of gold. He surely deserves a spot on the list of best-dressed men at the 2023 Oscars.

4) Jr NTR

Accompanying Ram Charan at the Oscars for the same nomination is his RRR co-star Jr NTR. The actor donned a stellar monochrome Indian outfit with gold embellishments of a tiger motif on the arm as he struck a powerful pose.

These are some of the best-dressed men at the 95th annual Academy Awards so far.

