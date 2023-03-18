What is the viral Meredith Duxbury Foundation Challenge on TikTok? Makeup technique explored

Those who follow makeup trends know all about the Meredith Duxbury Foundation Challenge that has taken over TikTok. This makeup technique involves a lot of liquid foundation and a ton of blending.

Meredith Duxbury is a beauty influencer who has a whopping 17.8 million followers and is known for her full-coverage makeup looks. The 24-year-old influencer does 'GRWM' (Get Ready With Me) videos as she takes her followers through her makeup look for the day.

The Meredith Duxbury Foundation Challenge is known to give the skin a flawless, filter-like finish. It gets one selfie-ready instantly and does not require as many makeup tools as other trends.

The Meredith Duxbury Foundation Challenge requires six to 10 pumps of foundation

The Meredith Duxbury Foundation Challenge requires one to apply a copious amount of liquid foundation. Meredith uses about six to 10 pumps of foundation on the back of her hand to achieve her look.

She usually uses the back end of her makeup brush to apply the foundation to her face. One can also go in with their finger for the same effect. She then uses her hands to spread the foundation all over her face, including over her eyes and lips.

After spreading it all over her face, she uses a beauty blender to blend it in. This step makes the foundation application look more seamless, giving the skin a filtered look. This whole technique can be followed with products like contour, setting powder, blush, and eye and lip makeup.

The Meredith Duxbury Foundation Challenge has been taken on by many beauty influencers and celebrities. Selena Gomez also tried this makeup technique with her Rare Beauty products.

Anybody who has tried the foundation challenge begins it with doubt but seems to be converted towards the end of the clip. Even people who usually go for a minimal makeup look do not seem to dislike this technique as it gives the skin a flawless look that is perfect for special occasions.

The official hashtag used for the Meredith Duxbury Foundation Challenge is '#thefoundationchallenge.' The hashtag has over 500 million views, with various beauty influencers and celebrities trying out the makeup technique.

Meredith Duxbury sheds light on her makeup technique

Meredith Duxbury's followers were quick to ask why she opted for so much foundation for her makeup looks. She responded by saying that she has a lot of freckles and she likes to cover them all up.

In one of her videos, she said:

"I love my freckles, but when I want a full glam, I want a full glam"

In her video with Allure, she spoke about why she uses her hands to spread makeup. It all started in her college days when she noticed that the sponges absorbed all her foundation and she couldn't afford to waste so much product.

She also noted how the warmth of her hands helped her blend the foundation better. This is indeed a technique used by many makeup artists, where they use their fingers to blend the product. The warmth of the hands and the ability to reach corners that are not accessible with makeup tools gives an even application, resulting in a flawless finish.

When asked why she uses the back of her makeup brushes to apply the foundation to her face, she said it is simply because it is less messy. With the amount she uses, the product tends to get stuck under her nails. So to keep it hygienic and less messy, she uses the handles of her makeup brush.

Does Meredith Duxbury's foundation technique actually work?

The Meredith Duxbury Foundation Challenge might not be apt for one's everyday makeup look, but it definitely works. It is a great application method for special occasions. It is especially great for the days when one plans to get their pictures clicked.

Meredith Duxbury's technique creates a great base for full glam makeup looks. However, it takes quite a bit of time to blend it all out. So it is best to reserve this makeup application technique for the days one has a lot of time on their hands.

Poll : 0 votes