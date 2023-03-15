Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb lip gloss dupes: 3 products under $10

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb is a lip product that everybody wants in their makeup bag. This cult product is comfortable to wear and gives the most stunning shine to the lips.

It comes with the goodness of shea butter and has a delicious peach-vanilla scent to it. It also contains Vitamin E to protect your lips from potential damage from environmental aggressors.

Handpicked by Rihanna herself, the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb comes in 7 universal shades. They are the perfect shades to own and can tie in every makeup look.

However, they retail for a solid $21 per lip gloss. This can weigh a little heavy on the pocket. So, here are some excellent dupes for the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb that are all under $10.

Maybelline, Revlon, ColourPop: 3 lip glosses that are perfect dupes for Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

1) Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Maybelline Lifter Gloss has been a cult favorite since it was launched. The Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb dupe has a fan following of its own. It not only gives the user glossy lips but also plumps them up to give them a fuller look.

The formula contains Hyaluronic Acid, thus keeping the lips hydrated for an extended period. It also helps visibly smoothen the lip surface and enhances the lip contour.

Its XL wand helps with a one-swipe application, ensuring a smooth application. Given its wide range of 20 shades, it's sure to have the perfect tone for any individual.

The lip gloss sells for $9.99 on the Maybelline website.

2) Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss

The Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb dupe has been around in the beauty industry for some time now. However, the formula for Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss was recently revamped to make it better than ever.

It is a lightweight, non-sticky gloss that provides the lips with a beautiful glow. It has the goodness of Agave, Moringa Oil, and Capuacu Butter to provide your lips with the ultimate hydration.

It comes with a reservoir tip that ensures your lips get a generous amount of the gloss throughout the application. The gloss comes in 24 different shades, perfect for any lip makeup look you go for.

The lip gloss retails for $9.99 on the Revlon website.

3) ColourPop Lux Gloss

ColourPop Lux Gloss is a comfortable-wear lip gloss. It delivers high shine and is extremely hydrating for the lips. It even has the goodness of antioxidants, helping you fight free radical damage.

The Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb dupe is a cushiony lip gloss that does not leave behind the typical tacky feeling lip glosses tend to have. The doe-foot applicator perfectly sculpts to the shape of your lips for comfortable application.

The oversized wand makes sure you cover your lips in one swipe. It is infused with ingredients like Black Rose, Poppy Seed, and Madagascar Vanilla for antioxidants. The gloss comes in 17 gorgeous shades which you can pair with your lipstick.

The lip gloss sells for $6 on the ColourPop website.

Regardless of which Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb dupe you choose, all of them will take your makeup to the next level. With glossy lips and lip oils on trend, this is the perfect time to add one to your makeup bag.

They are the perfect finishing touch a makeup look needs and are excellent for people with dry, chapped lips. All of them have a creamy, lightweight formula and have fabulous tints to choose from.

If you want a lip product for quick touch-ups, lip gloss is the way to go.

