What did Jeffree Star say about Rhode skincare? MUA reveals he is 'Team Selena' in Hailey Bieber drama 

Jeffree Star has officially entered the Hailey Bieber vs Selena Gomez chat. The YouTube beauty guru took to Instagram to share his two cents on Rhode Skin, Hailey's skincare brand.
Claiming how the packaging is “boring” and declaring that he is on team Selena’s side, Jeffree started out by showing Rhode’s minimalistic packaging to the audience, with her picture inside. He stated:
“Okay, so the packaging is so boring. And then I open it up, and girl! She literally looks like she wants to die. Like focus. Oh my god, that face is like, 'why did I do this? Why did I create a skincare brand?'”
He went on to declare that he is not siding with Hailey and said:
“Okay guys I’m not even trying to be funny, this is so boring. This is what she’s giving. In this house, we are team Selena. We are team not bullying anyone.”
Jeffree then shockingly threw the entire Rhode package in the dustbin and said:
“So we are going to skip today’s review. She doesn’t even deserve a pink trash can.”
He then paused and threw the skincare items in a dirtier garbage bin, saying:
"And just like Shawn Mendes said, 'bye.'"
In just a few hours of uploading the video, it has garnered more than 2.5 million views and several comments of people either siding with Jeffree or bashing him for his actions.
“What you did to Hailey is disgusting”: Jeffree Star's "team Selena" declaration and Rhode Skin criticism spark social media backlash
As the video of the YouTuber spread on social media, many netizens enjoyed the beauty mogul siding with Selena. However, others were disturbed as they saw Jeffree throwing the skincare in the bin and found it to be “disgusting.”
At the same time, many others also pointed out how they feel that Jeffree himself is a bully, as he keeps bashing people on social media.
On the other hand, the comment section of the video shared by Jeffree Star was also divided. While many people commented on how Jeffree even tagged Hailey Bieber in the video, others were disturbed about the bashing.
The entire fiasco happened after Hailey Bieber enraged fans after she and Kylie Jenner allegedly shaded Selena’s eyebrows in February 2023. Many then accused Hailey of copying Selena. Furthermore, Kylie and Hailey received massive backlash for the alleged shading, which ended up in the two losing millions of followers on social media.