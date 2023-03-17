What did Jeffree Star say about Rhode skincare? MUA reveals he is 'Team Selena' in Hailey Bieber drama 

Jeffree Star has officially entered the Hailey Bieber vs Selena Gomez chat. The YouTube beauty guru took to Instagram to share his two cents on Rhode Skin, Hailey's skincare brand.

Claiming how the packaging is “boring” and declaring that he is on team Selena’s side, Jeffree started out by showing Rhode’s minimalistic packaging to the audience, with her picture inside. He stated:

“Okay, so the packaging is so boring. And then I open it up, and girl! She literally looks like she wants to die. Like focus. Oh my god, that face is like, 'why did I do this? Why did I create a skincare brand?'”

He went on to declare that he is not siding with Hailey and said:

“Okay guys I’m not even trying to be funny, this is so boring. This is what she’s giving. In this house, we are team Selena. We are team not bullying anyone.”

Jeffree then shockingly threw the entire Rhode package in the dustbin and said:

“So we are going to skip today’s review. She doesn’t even deserve a pink trash can.”

He then paused and threw the skincare items in a dirtier garbage bin, saying:

"And just like Shawn Mendes said, 'bye.'"

yoli @yolvndaaa Glad I saved this before it was taken down lmfao Not Jeffree Star entering the Selena vs Hailey chat.Glad I saved this before it was taken down lmfao Not Jeffree Star entering the Selena vs Hailey chat. 💀😂 Glad I saved this before it was taken down lmfao https://t.co/slRmK5Sx73

In just a few hours of uploading the video, it has garnered more than 2.5 million views and several comments of people either siding with Jeffree or bashing him for his actions.

“What you did to Hailey is disgusting”: Jeffree Star's "team Selena" declaration and Rhode Skin criticism spark social media backlash

As the video of the YouTuber spread on social media, many netizens enjoyed the beauty mogul siding with Selena. However, others were disturbed as they saw Jeffree throwing the skincare in the bin and found it to be “disgusting.”

At the same time, many others also pointed out how they feel that Jeffree himself is a bully, as he keeps bashing people on social media.

Kiesha Moore @KieshaM35776168 @JeffreeStar what you did to hailey is disgusting how you going to bully her because you say she is a bully she hasn't said a word about any of this so how is she a bully? I mean not saying anything is considered bullying ok lol selena started this and its a one sided beef the @JeffreeStar what you did to hailey is disgusting how you going to bully her because you say she is a bully she hasn't said a word about any of this so how is she a bully? I mean not saying anything is considered bullying ok lol selena started this and its a one sided beef the

Nick Evanovich @1bestcooldude @BuzzingPop Jeffree Star: “We are team Selena and not bullying anyone—“ proceeds to bully Hailey about her PR Package. Trust me I don’t like Hailey either, but this is hypocritical. No one likes a hypocrite. @BuzzingPop Jeffree Star: “We are team Selena and not bullying anyone—“ proceeds to bully Hailey about her PR Package. Trust me I don’t like Hailey either, but this is hypocritical. No one likes a hypocrite.

kay @bixlec All those hating on Hailey, especially ppl like Jeffree Star are in need of attention and clout which they obviously lack. Taking Selena's side is an easy possibility considering how her fans can even support her workin with [email protected] just to defend her a$$. They'd butt obvious+ All those hating on Hailey, especially ppl like Jeffree Star are in need of attention and clout which they obviously lack. Taking Selena's side is an easy possibility considering how her fans can even support her workin with [email protected] just to defend her a$$. They'd butt obvious+

al @kooliolyle @BuzzingPop Not selena hiring jeffree star to do her dirty work lolol this one-sided beef has to stop at some point. The way hailey and her squad is so unbothered makes selena lose sleep lol @BuzzingPop Not selena hiring jeffree star to do her dirty work lolol this one-sided beef has to stop at some point. The way hailey and her squad is so unbothered makes selena lose sleep lol

LOGAN ♒ @shesaheathen Jeffree Star is an attention seeking racist predator whose going to make a tweet about he's "moving on" from the selena/hailey drama. Than participate in the next one. Jeffree Star is an attention seeking racist predator whose going to make a tweet about he's "moving on" from the selena/hailey drama. Than participate in the next one.

char @ghstofdrws selena fans supporting jeffree star’s latest tiktok is funny to me bc he’s dragging hailey for “bullying” whilst being one of the biggest bullies. they also claim to hate hailey bieber bc she’s “racist”, but are supporting a full trumpie, gun shooting racist with dragging hailey? selena fans supporting jeffree star’s latest tiktok is funny to me bc he’s dragging hailey for “bullying” whilst being one of the biggest bullies. they also claim to hate hailey bieber bc she’s “racist”, but are supporting a full trumpie, gun shooting racist with dragging hailey?

char @ghstofdrws selena gomez fans prove everyday they are hypocrites & only hate hailey bieber for the fact she married justin bieber. bc how are you supporting jeffree star getting involved in this drama, being one of the biggest racists & bullies, but say you hate hailey for those reasons? selena gomez fans prove everyday they are hypocrites & only hate hailey bieber for the fact she married justin bieber. bc how are you supporting jeffree star getting involved in this drama, being one of the biggest racists & bullies, but say you hate hailey for those reasons?

🌺🌻🌹🌷🌼🌸🥀 @estehtawar_ Jeffree Star Calls Out Hailey Bieber and says he's "Team Selena". Okaaaay where's the tea 🤣 Jeffree Star Calls Out Hailey Bieber and says he's "Team Selena". Okaaaay where's the tea 🤣

Sayuri🪷 @Muhjestixxx @JeffreeStar Everyone’s upset at Jeffrey giving an honest review as Jeffrey usually does as a makeup guru and calling him a bully but are okay that hailey bullies selena indirectly on social media. Like hailey is litterally a copy cat from tattoos to the words she speaks in interviews🫣 @JeffreeStar Everyone’s upset at Jeffrey giving an honest review as Jeffrey usually does as a makeup guru and calling him a bully but are okay that hailey bullies selena indirectly on social media. Like hailey is litterally a copy cat from tattoos to the words she speaks in interviews🫣

selina meyer staffer @SGmymindandme @seven7heavens Jeffree Star going at Rhode and hailey in The Name of Selena @seven7heavens Jeffree Star going at Rhode and hailey in The Name of Selena

cc @stargir1cyra yooooo not jeffree star stepping in the whole selena kylie and hailey drama to also promote their own skin care brand lol yooooo not jeffree star stepping in the whole selena kylie and hailey drama to also promote their own skin care brand lol

On the other hand, the comment section of the video shared by Jeffree Star was also divided. While many people commented on how Jeffree even tagged Hailey Bieber in the video, others were disturbed about the bashing.

Social media users picked sides as many applauded Jeffree Star, while others bashed him. (Image via Instagram)

The entire fiasco happened after Hailey Bieber enraged fans after she and Kylie Jenner allegedly shaded Selena’s eyebrows in February 2023. Many then accused Hailey of copying Selena. Furthermore, Kylie and Hailey received massive backlash for the alleged shading, which ended up in the two losing millions of followers on social media.

