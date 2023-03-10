Who is Von Ford? Hailey Bieber’s stylist throws shade at Selena Gomez amidst ongoing drama 

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's infamous drama does not seem to be ending anytime soon. While the two have a ton of history involved, this time, the duo is in controversy as Bieber’s stylist, Von Ford, has involved himself by posting an apparent "hate" message for Gomez on his social media.

After Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were accused of shading the Kill 'Em With Kindness singer, the celebrity stylist who works for Justin Bieber's wife, amongst other celebrities too, posted an Instagram Story alongside the caption:

“I hate Selena Gomez.”

Michelle Jungkook Bieber🍩BieberDay Lift Me Up @MichelleCaissi1 guess why ???? She a rude mean nasty girl a wolf in sheep’s clothing Celebrity stylist Von Ford shared his thoughts about Selena Gomez on Instagram! I Hate Selena Gomez! There are valid reasons he feels this wayguess why ???? She a rude mean nasty girl a wolf in sheep’s clothing Celebrity stylist Von Ford shared his thoughts about Selena Gomez on Instagram! I Hate Selena Gomez! There are valid reasons he feels this way 💯 guess why ???? She a rude mean nasty girl a wolf in sheep’s clothing https://t.co/rN3tlzXjM8

However, as soon as he posted the story, the floodgates to backlash and online criticism opened up, forcing Instagram to delete the story as many users reported it. However, flagging the post did not stop Von Ford, as he posted a screenshot of an Instagram message where the platform had claimed that since the story did not meet their guidelines, they deleted it.

This time, he posted another message with a screenshot, stating:

“I said what I said.”

Von Ford commented on Selena Gomez and claimed that he "hates" her. (Image via Instagram)

Von Ford is a stylist and creative director who hails from New Jersey. He has worked with a number of celebrities and magazines. Additionally, he is well-known for his work in the business of fashion, brand consulting, editorial, and celebrity work.

Hailey Bieber’s stylist, Von Ford, who slammed Selena Gomez, has been a freenlancer since the last 8 years

Pop superstar Justin Bieber married model-entrepreneur Hailey Bieber a short while after he and Selena Gomez broke up, and since then, his wife and former girlfriend have been in an off-and-on controversy. While it is unclear whether the two are really on bad terms or not, the news of their cold war keeps floating on social media time and again.

Recently, the relationship between the two was overanalyzed again by the masses after Bieber and Kylie Jenner allegedly poked fun at Gomez’s eyebrows. Since then, the Rhode owner and Kylie Cosmetics billionaire have been the target of masses.

jo @fetishxsel Hailey Bieber's friend posted this story here saying "I hate Selena Gomez" then deleted and private account.... Hailey Bieber's friend posted this story here saying "I hate Selena Gomez" then deleted and private account.... https://t.co/zjtrowdC17

While just as he uploaded the Instagram Story, claiming he hates Gomez, Ford instantly made his profile private as he was receiving massive backlash from netizens.

Von has been a popular name in the celebrity styling business as he has worked with a ton of A-listers, including Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Bella Hadid, Charli XCX, Joey Badass, Kaytranada, and many more popular faces, apart from Hailey Bieber.

On the other hand, he has also worked with well-known brands like Ami, Garage, Nike, Diesel, Brandon Blackwood, Taakk, Aldo, Kenneth Cole, Guess, and Brielle.

Von Ford @thevonford New cover story for Da Man casting by myself shot by Peter Ashlee and creative direction by Moses http://t.co/gtQOhulmKK New cover story for Da Man casting by myself shot by Peter Ashlee and creative direction by Moses http://t.co/gtQOhulmKK

He has massively contributed to publications like L’Officiel Homme, Grazia, Sorbet, Hypebeast, i-D, Harper's Bazar, Vogue, and Billboard Magazine.

The stylist's LinkedIn account reveals that he has been a freelance stylist for over eight years now. At the same time, he is also a casting director. Furthermore, before entering and styling celebrities, he was a buyer for Mahna Mahna for more than a year. Prior to this, he worked as an Account Executive for Black Stallion Trading and AJ Heelstone.

He completed his communication and media studies at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 2007 and soon began working in 2008.

"Goodbye Mr. Stylist, you won't have a job no mo!": Social media reacts to Hailey Bieber’s stylist shading Selena Gomez

As Von Ford posted a series of hateful messages against Selena Gomez, social media users lost their cool and slammed the stylist. Many social media users took to Twitter to voice their displeasure towards Mrs. Bieber's stylist. Check out some of these reactions below:

pupdaddy @dip2rooneynbub 🏼 Von Ford (pictured here), Hailey Bieber’s stylist decided to join in on the bullying of Selena Gomez, and the internet is not having it. These bullies just don’t learn their lesson. Goodbye Mr. Stylist, you won’t have a job no mo! Von Ford (pictured here), Hailey Bieber’s stylist decided to join in on the bullying of Selena Gomez, and the internet is not having it. These bullies just don’t learn their lesson. Goodbye Mr. Stylist, you won’t have a job no mo! 👋🏼 https://t.co/IzxIUMd0L2

niv9 @therewere5holes Pop Faction @PopFactions Celebrity stylist Von Ford expresses his hate for Selena Gomez via Instagram story:



“I hate Selena Gomez.”



The post got flagged by Instagram for inciting hate but he said he meant what he said. Celebrity stylist Von Ford expresses his hate for Selena Gomez via Instagram story:“I hate Selena Gomez.”The post got flagged by Instagram for inciting hate but he said he meant what he said. https://t.co/63t6mHWdfO just dropping this. we hate von ford. twitter.com/popfactions/st… just dropping this. we hate von ford. twitter.com/popfactions/st… https://t.co/bvmRWIG77c

Autumn Rininger @rininger_autumn Von Ford cancelled himself before anyone even knew who he was. Von Ford cancelled himself before anyone even knew who he was.

Matt @MattWhitekiller Very UNPROFESSIONAL Von Ford, what kind of stylist does that! #TeamSelena Very UNPROFESSIONAL Von Ford, what kind of stylist does that! #TeamSelena

At the same time, Hailey Bieber has not responded to the controversy. Von Ford, similarly, did not speak out or share his reason for his strong statement. Nonetheless, netizens are now curious to see what Selena Gomez thinks about the whole fiasco.

